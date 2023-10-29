Mike Matheson injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens defenceman?

Montreal Canadiens fans were left holding their breath during Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets when defenseman Mike Matheson left the ice for medical evaluation. According to Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Matheson's injury remains undisclosed, and he is currently undergoing tests to determine the extent of the issue. His return to the game against the Jets is questionable.

Matheson had contributed a power-play assist and spent 16 minutes and 15 seconds on the ice before being sidelined for examination. While he did make a brief return to the game, it was evident that the injury still bothered him. The Canadiens are undoubtedly hoping for the best but preparing for the possibility that Matheson may not finish the game.

If Matheson is unable to return to the lineup, the Canadiens will label him as day-to-day, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming Monday game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The exact nature of Matheson's injury and its severity remain a mystery for now, leaving fans and the Canadiens organization eagerly awaiting updates. His absence could be a significant blow to the team's defensive lineup, emphasizing the importance of his quick and complete recovery.

Mike Matheson's stellar start to the season

Canadiens fans have every reason to be excited about the stellar performance of defenseman Mike Matheson in the early stages of the current season. With an impressive five points in just seven games, Matheson has emerged as a standout player, demonstrating his value to the team.

What sets Matheson apart is not only his offensive contributions but also his significant ice time. As it stands, he ranks third in the NHL among defensemen in terms of time on the ice. The Canadiens have come to rely on his reliable presence in various game scenarios, solidifying his role as a key asset on the blue line.

Matheson's impact has been even more pronounced due to injury to fellow defenseman David Savard. He's been a linchpin on the top defensive pair and has contributed both at even strength and on the special teams. His ability to generate offense in a variety of ways has garnered much attention and praise from fans and experts alike.

At nearly 30 years old, Mike Matheson's experience and leadership qualities have become invaluable as the Canadiens continue to develop their promising defensive prospects.