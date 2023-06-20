Mike Peca’s wife Kristin Herzog and their relationship history

Mike Peca, the former hockey centre for the Buffalo Sabres, gained a reputation for his exceptional skills on the ice, leaving NHL fans in awe. He is married to his wife, Kristin Herzog.

In 1998, Mike Peca and Kristin Herzog exchanged vows at St. Mark's Catholic Church on Woodward Avenue. The couple has two children, including their son Trevor Peca, who also had a notable hockey career in the minor leagues before retiring.

Trevor Peca, the proud son of Michael Peca and Kristin, was raised in Clarence, New York. Following in his father's footsteps, Trevor displayed his passion for the ice and played as a minor leaguer for the New Jersey Titans. However, his last appearance on the ice was during the 2018-19 season when he decided to retire from the sport.

The former Buffalo Sabres captain, Mike Peca, resides with his wife and children in Getzville, New York. Unfortunately, the couple prefers to lead a private life and thus, not much news is available on their relationship and lifestyle.

Mike Peca’s professional hockey career

Mike Peca was chosen by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the 1992 NHL Entry Draft with the 41st overall pick. After being selected, he started his professional career with the Canucks in the 1993–94 season, making four appearances before becoming a regular club member in the lockout-shortened 1994-95 season.

At the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alexander Mogilny moving from Buffalo to Vancouver.

After pursuing a successful hockey career in the NHL, Peca shifted his career to coaching. Peca took over as the head coach of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) beginning with the 2012–13 season, a position he held up until the 2013–14 campaign. He received honours as the OJHL Coach of the Year for the 2012–13 campaign.

The 49-year-old former hockey star Peca had a fantastic record of 66 wins in 108 regular season games during his two seasons as a head coach. Mike Peca also held the positions of Director of Hockey Operations and General Manager for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres while simultaneously serving as a coach for the Bantam Major Jr. Sabres.

Peca was hired by the Washington Capitals on February 10, 2021, to work specifically with the players on the "taxi squad" during the 2020–21 season. Later, in 2021, he was hired by the Buffalo Sabres to be an assistant coach for their Rochester American Hockey League club.

The news that Peca would be joining the New York Rangers as an assistant coach under the direction of the team's new head coach, Peter Laviolette, on June 20, 2023, was a big surprise to all the NHL fans.

