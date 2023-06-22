Mike Vecchione contract: How much does the Hershey Bears star earn in salary?

Mike Vecchione is a center for the Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team for the Washington Capitals. He has inked a two-year contract with the Bears on February 14, 2023, for $750,000 in cap hit.

The contract comprises of $750,000 in annual average salary with a base salary of $750,000. Vecchione earns $275,000 in minors salary. Throughout 2 seasons, the hockey star has signed a total of 6 contracts which makes his estimated career earnings $2.9 million.

Vecchione, the 30-year-old hockey professional, has been a prominent performer for the Hershey Bears. He has accumulated 36 points throughout 45 games, displaying an impressive mix of goal-scoring and playmaking skills with 14 goals and 22 assists. Vecchione occupies the third spot on the team's scoring leaderboard.

Vecchione, the alternative captain, has demonstrated his clutch scoring prowess by scoring five game-winning goals. With 12 power play points-four, goals, and eight assists, he shares the club lead and has been a significant factor in Hershey's success on the man advantage.

By scoring 200 points in the American Hockey League (AHL) on January 25, Vecchione hit a significant career milestone. He was chosen to participate in the esteemed 2023 AHL All-Star Classic because of his exceptional performance, earning him well-deserved praise and his first-ever appearance in an all-star competition.

Mike Vecchione had two assists during the AHL All-Star Challenge hosted in Laval. His contributions helped the Atlantic Division advance to the thrilling 3-on-3 championship game.

Mike Vecchione delivers Calder Cup to the Bears

Mike Vecchione played a crucial role in the Hershey Bears' dramatic 3-2 overtime triumph over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Vecchione scored the series-winning goal with just 3:41 left in the first overtime frame, making history.

Hershey's first line applied constant pressure during the pivotal time, holding the Firebirds inside their own defensive zone. Henrik Borgstrom eluded two tough Coachella Valley defenders, pulling off a deft spin move and making an effort to find Vecchione in the slot. The puck took a regrettable deflection off a Firebirds defender, but it continued to be in play and caused havoc in front of the goal.

Borgstrom swiftly took advantage of the situation by deftly passing the puck to Vecchione, standing at the crease's top. Vecchione seized the chance and executed a composed finish that would go down in the history of the Calder Cup Finals.

