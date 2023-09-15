Mikhail Sergachev backs Ivan Provorov for refusing to wear pride jersey, calls out America's "Cancel culture"

In a recent interview with Forbes, Russian NHL star Mikhail Sergachev, who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Lightning, shared his thoughts on fellow defenseman Ivan Provorov. The Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman decided not to wear a rainbow jersey before games during the previous season.

Ivan Provorov's stance on not wearing the pride jersey sparked a conversation both within and outside the hockey community. The rainbow jersey, a symbol of support for the LGBTQ+ community, has become an important gesture of inclusion and acceptance in sports.

Provorov's refusal to don the jersey, however, was rooted in his desire to separate his personal beliefs from his role as a professional athlete.

Sergachev, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, voiced his support for Provorov's decision while also commenting on the broader issue of cancel culture in the United States.

In the interview, Sergachev explained his position, stating,

“I play hockey, I came here to play, I’m not an activist. So if I don’t wear a t-shirt, it doesn’t mean I’m against or hate everyone. You will talk to me, communicate with me and understand what kind of person I am. But cancel culture is higher there in the US than here. But, as we see, it did not work in the story with Provorov."

Sergachev also touched on the concept of cancel culture, a term that has gained prominence in recent years. Cancel culture refers to the phenomenon where individuals or entities face severe backlash, often in the form of public shaming or professional consequences, for perceived transgressions or controversial statements.

Mikhail Sergachev suggested that cancel culture is more prevalent in the United States compared to his home country, Russia.

Mikhail Sergachev's talked about the pressure put on Provorov

Sergachev's perspective as a successful NHL player offers a unique insight into the challenges and pressures faced by athletes when it comes to expressing their personal beliefs.

He said,

"We followed the news, many liberals and democrats put pressure and tried to do something. Even the NHL wanted to pay a million dollars and kick Ivan out of the league. This upset me, I don’t know how Ivan reacted to this, I hope it’s not too much,”

His words reflect the idea that athletes, like everyone else, should be judged by their actions and character rather than a single decision or action.

Mikhail Sergachev's comments offer a glimpse into the complex dynamics surrounding personal beliefs in the world of sports.