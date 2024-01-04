Mikhail Sergachev injury update: Insider delivers latest on Lightning defenceman's return timeline

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is on the long-term injured reserve list due to a lower-body injury. This was reported by Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

This setback comes after Sergachev was placed on injured reserve the day before. The Lightning made this move to free up crucial cap space for the recall of defensemen Sean Day and Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse. The Lightning's decision to shuffle their defensive roster reflects the team's ongoing efforts to adapt and address challenges arising from player injuries.

Sergachev's absence from the lineup has extended to six games. He last appeared on the ice on December 19 against the St. Louis Blues. The skilled Russian defenseman has contributed to the Lightning's performance this season, tallying two goals and 17 assists in 33 games.

The timeline for Sergachev's return offers a glimmer of hope for both the player and the Lightning faithful. According to the latest update, the defenseman is eligible for return as early as January 13, when the Lightning face off against the Anaheim Ducks.

This potential return date provides a specific target for fans and teammates eagerly awaiting Sergachev's comeback on the ice.

A look at Mikhail Sergachev's NHL career

Mikhail Sergachev's NHL career began with the Montreal Canadiens in the 2016–17 season. He impressed here during the training camp and earned a spot on the opening night roster. Despite a brief stint, he was returned to the Windsor Spitfires for further development.

A pivotal moment came on June 15, 2017, when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Jonathan Drouin. Sergachev quickly made an impact with the Lightning, debuting on October 6, 2017, and showcasing offensive prowess with his first NHL goals on October 19.

The 2017-18 season saw Sergachev's standout performances. He became the fourth rookie defenseman in NHL history to score five game-winning goals. He made a mark in the Stanley Cup playoffs, recording his first playoff assist and goal.

Despite facing disciplinary actions, Sergachev's skills were rewarded with a three-year, $14.4 million contract extension on November 25, 2020. Mikhail Sergachev contributed significantly in the playoffs, recording three points in a single game on August 26, 2020.

His exceptional play and growth led to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension on July 13, 2022. It is what solidified his position as a cornerstone player for the Tampa Bay Lightning.