Mikhail Sergachev Injury: What happened to Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman?

In a turn of events that left Tampa Bay Lightning fans holding their breath, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev sustained a significant injury during the first period against the St. Louis Blues. The incident occurred when a blistering shot from Colton Parayko was blocked by Sergachev, resulting in the young defenseman having to exit the game. The puck seemed to strike Sergachev's leg as he valiantly positioned himself next to the net, attempting to thwart the opposition's scoring opportunity.

Expand Tweet

The impact of the blocked shot was immediately visible, with Mikhail Sergachev grimacing in pain as he made his way to the bench. Despite the initial hope that he might shake off the injury, Sergachev was ruled out for the remainder of the game during the second intermission, leaving a void on the Lightning's blue line.

The absence of Sergachev could potentially be felt in the upcoming game against the Golden Knights. If he is unable to suit up, the team is likely to turn to Calvin de Haan to fill the void in the defensive lineup. De Haan, known for his defensive prowess, would be a reliable replacement to help anchor the Lightning's back end.

Additionally, with Sergachev sidelined, there will be an increased burden on other defensemen to step up and fill the minutes he typically logs on the ice. Haydn Fleury and Darren Raddysh, in particular, could see a notable increase in ice time in Sergachev's absence. The coaching staff may lean on these players to not only provide defensive stability but also contribute offensively when the opportunity arises.

Possible names to fill in for Mikhail Sergachev

Haydn Fleury is the most obvious name to jump up to the Tampa Bay Lightning's second line to fill in for Mikhail Sergachev. Fleury has been playing well so far this season alongside Darren Raddysh on the Lightning's third line with two points in just six games played since coming back from injury.

Should the Lightning look elsewhere for a replacement, Raddysh could also fill in on the left side should the Lightning want it. Another option is the Tampa Bay Lightning's seventh defenseman, veteran Calvin de Haan. De Haan is a crafty vet who played for years for the Carolina Hurricanes. In 28 games played this year for the Lightning, de Haan has three assists, but is extremely reliable with an average time on ice this year of 15:44 and a +/- of 0.