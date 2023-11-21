Milan Lucic arraignment: Bruins star pleads not guilty, issued 'no abuse' order

Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic faced an emotional morning in Boston Municipal Court as a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf for a charge of assault and battery on a family member.

The 35-year-old forward was arrested early Saturday morning following a 911 call. Now he has been released on personal recognizance and issued a "no alcohol" and "no abuse" order towards his wife, the alleged victim.

According to a Boston police report, officers responded to Lucic's North End apartment around 1 a.m. after a 911 call from his wife, who claimed he had attempted to choke her. In court, prosecutors stated that Lucic's wife reported that he returned home intoxicated, accused her of hiding his cell phone, and became verbally aggressive.

Allegedly grabbing her by the hair when she attempted to walk away, Lucic's wife claimed he pulled her back, stating she was not allowed to leave. Although police observed "redness" in her chest area, she denied any attempted strangulation and declined medical treatment.

Upon police arrival at Lucic's apartment, he appeared intoxicated but did not provide an explanation. The Bruins forward cooperated during his arrest. According to Patch.com, Prosecutor's statement reads:

"He did not attempt to provide any explanation at that time. He was informed of the allegations against him and that he would be taken into custody. The defendant was cooperative, indicated that he understood, and at that time he was escorted upstairs to retrieve his belongings."

Prosecutors revealed that Milan Lucic's next hearing is scheduled for January 19, allowing him to appear virtually via Zoom. The "no abuse" order and the directive to abstain from alcohol will remain in effect until the case is resolved.

Boston Bruins and Marchand's remarks on Milan Lucic's arrest

The NHL's Boston Bruins released a statement on Saturday, announcing Milan Lucic's indefinite leave of absence. The statement reads:

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bruins captain Brad Marchand also commented and offered support. He said:

"Yea, definitely worried about Britt and the kids and Luc himself, but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we are going to be here for them."

As the legal proceedings unfold, Milan Lucic's future with the Bruins remains in jeopardy.