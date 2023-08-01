Milan Lucic gets candid about his long-awaited Bruins reunion

Seasoned NHL veteran Milan Lucic recently discussed his long-awaited reunion with the Boston Bruins on an episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast with Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney.

The 33-year-old forward expressed his excitement and nostalgia as he prepares to return to the team that played a pivotal role in shaping both his professional and personal life.

During the podcast interview, Milan Lucic expressed his deep connection to Boston, stating:

"I feel like I'm going home."

Lucic acknowledged that while Vancouver would always be his hometown, it was in Boston where he experienced significant personal growth and transformation as a young adult.

He said:

"You know, I mean, obviously, Vancouver is always going to be, you know, my hometown and where I was, you know, born and raised. But, you know, when you go somewhere as a 19 year old, where you kind of, you know, you guys know how it is when you become an adult"

Recalling his time with the Bruins, Milan Lucic highlighted the pivotal moments that marked his journey towards adulthood. Spending eight formative years in Boston, he learned to adapt to a new environment, ultimately flourishing both on and off the ice.

Additionally, the forward shared a significant milestone in his life, as he married during his time in Boston and had his first two children, making the city even more sentimental to him.

Lucic said:

"I was out there by myself, so I kind of had to, like, you know, figure out the city and, and all that type of stuff. It was, it was, like, where I matured and became an adult, and I was there for a long time, it was there for eight years. You know, and then, you know, got married while I was abroad, and I, you know, had two kids and two, my older kids are born in Boston."

Milan Lucic's bond with the Boston Bruins

Milan Lucic's bond with the Bruins runs deep, and his love for the city is evident in his words. He spoke of the special connection he shares with Boston:

"And so yeah, like, like I said, it's, uh, you know, it's a place where I feel I really feel like I became myself on my own and, and so that's why it feels like like, I'm going home."

Now, with the opportunity to reunite with the Boston Bruins, Lucic is thrilled to be returning to familiar territory. His passion for the team, the city, and the fans remains strong as he prepares to don the Bruins jersey.