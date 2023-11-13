Milan Lucic injury: Bruins HC hints at minor roadblock in veteran winger's return

The Boston Bruins are facing a minor roadblock in the return of veteran winger Milan Lucic as coach Jim Montgomery hinted at a slower-than-expected recovery from the player's ankle injury.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery shed light on the situation and said:

“Looch is not going as quick as we expected, so he's maybe a week behind where we expected, but it's not dramatic.”

Lucic, who has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, left warmups early ahead of a game against the Anaheim Ducks in October, signaling the beginning of his injury. The situation took a turn for the worse during the game against the LA Kings on Oct. 22 when Lucic took a puck off the right ankle and got injured in the process.

The impact of Lucic's injury is evident in the numbers. The veteran winger has already missed 10 games while on long-term injured reserve, and the latest news suggests that his return is not imminent.

In the four games he played earlier in the season, Lucic managed to contribute two assists. However, his offensive capabilities were limited, putting just one shot on goal and averaging 11:58 of ice time per game.

The Bruins have been forced to make lineup adjustments with Milan Lucic on the sidelines. Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko are expected to step into fourth-line roles, allowing these young players to showcase their skills. Nevertheless, the absence of Lucic, known for his physical presence and veteran leadership, poses challenges to the team's overall performance.

As the Bruins navigate this minor roadblock, fans hope the veteran winger will bounce back stronger and resume his impactful role on the ice. Until then, the team must rely on the depth of its roster to fill the void left by Lucic's absence.

More on Milan Lucic's distinctive hunched posture

NHL winger Milan Lucic's distinctive hunched posture, intriguing fans, is attributed to Scheuermann's disease, a skeletal disorder diagnosed during his teenage years. This condition affects the growth of vertebrae, causing an uneven curvature of the upper back.

Born in East Vancouver to Serbian parents, Lucic developed a passion for hockey at Killarney Secondary School, influenced by his admiration for Todd Bertuzzi. Despite being diagnosed at 15, Lucic's success in hockey remains undeterred by Scheuermann's disease.

This condition, named after Danish surgeon Holger Scheuermann, primarily affects youth but stabilizes in adulthood, with its exact causes involving genetic and environmental factors that remain not fully understood.

