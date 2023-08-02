Milan Lucic names Maples Leafs, Blackhawks as two teams who wanted to sign him

Veteran forward Milan Lucic recently disclosed that two rival teams expressed interest in signing him during this year's free agency.

In an interview on the 'Spittin' Chiclets' podcast, Lucic revealed that the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by GM Brad Treliving, and the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks were among the teams vying for his services.

However, despite the offers, the Vancouver native chose to return "home" to Boston, where he started his NHL career and experienced tremendous success, including winning the Stanley Cup.

Lucic's decision to rejoin the Bruins on a one-year contract worth $1 million, was driven by the strong emotional connection he has with the city and the team. Having won a Stanley Cup and witnessed the birth of his children in Boston, he couldn't resist the opportunity to wear the Spoked B again.

The allure of playing in front of his family in Chicago and the possibility of teaming up with Vancouver's rising star, Connor Bedard were enticing enough, but the chance to return to Beantown prevailed.

Despite facing occasional healthy scratches and posting career lows in points with the Calgary Flames, Lucic's outstanding performances for Canada at the world championships in May impressed NHL scouts, leading to significant interest from teams during free agency.

At 35, Lucic still believes he has more to give and is determined to play for as long as he can. With his experience and leadership qualities, he aims to contribute positively to whichever team he represents in the upcoming season.

Milan Lucic's unwavering journey to NHL stardom

Milan Lucic's journey to becoming a commanding presence in the NHL was not without its challenges. Rejected in the 2003 WHL Bantam Draft and initially unable to secure a roster spot with Coquitlam in the BC Hockey League, he found himself playing in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

However, his determination soon paid off when Coquitlam called him up, and he began his ascent to the NHL.

Playing for Vancouver in the WHL from 2004-07, Lucic played a pivotal role in helping the team win the Memorial Cup in 2007. The Boston Bruins recognized his potential, drafting him in the second round in 2006.

Lucic quickly made an impact in the NHL, embodying a hulking and fearless style reminiscent of legendary players like Cam Neely and Terry O'Reilly.

After winning the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011, Milan Lucic was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 2015 and later signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016.

Ultimately, he returned "home" to Boston in 2023, signing a free-agent contract with the Bruins, completing a remarkable NHL journey for the rugged forward.