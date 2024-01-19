Milan Lucic set to reappear in court, new hearing set for Bruins star's domestic violence case involving his wife

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is set to face a new hearing in court on Friday due to an ongoing domestic violence case. Lucic, a seasoned 17-year NHL veteran, entered a plea of not guilty in November 2023 to charges of assault and battery against his wife.

Following the incident at his residence on Nov. 18, where officers responded to reports of assault, Lucic's wife claimed he attempted to choke her during a dispute about a missing cell phone.

The prosecutor revealed that Lucic, returning home after a night out drinking, became agitated and demanded the phone, leading to a confrontation where he allegedly grabbed her hair. While redness was observed on the victim's chest, she clarified that Lucic did not attempt to strangle her.

Upon arriving at Lucic's apartment, officers noted signs of intoxication, including a broken lamp and shards of glass on the bedroom floor. Lucic provided no explanation for the events, leading to his subsequent custody.

Police wrote in the report on Milan Lucic:

“He stated to officers that nothing had happened and did not attempt to provide any explanation.”

In response to the allegations, the Boston Bruins announced Lucic's indefinite leave of absence from the team. Lucic voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program while on this leave.

The court appearance comes as Lucic, known for his physical style of play, had signed a one-year, $1,000,000 deal last summer to return to the Bruins. Lucic, a key figure during the Bruins' championship 2010-2011 NHL season, had led the team with 30 goals.

However, the recent legal troubles have cast a shadow over Milan Lucic's return, and the court proceedings will decide the course of his career. Lucic was placed on long-term injured reserve on Oct. 28 after sustaining an injury from a puck to his ankle.

Milan Lucic faced a similar police incident back in 2011

Previously in September 2011, Milan Lucic faced a similar situation when the police questioned him after a verbal dispute with his girlfriend outside a Boston Starbucks. Despite a distressed scene reported by witnesses, no charges were filed, as no physical harm was apparent.

The Bruins initially acknowledged the incident, handling it internally. Lucic's marketing representative attributed it to a "complete misunderstanding" and noise creation. Witnesses described a distressed woman followed by Lucic, identified by his No. 22 black T-shirt.

Lucic, presenting a Vancouver ID, allegedly slammed his cell phone, declaring, "Do you know who I am?" No physical assault was observed, and Lucic's girlfriend said she wasn't touched. Both were informed of their rights under Massachusetts General Laws on abuse prevention.