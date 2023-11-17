"Mind-boggling" - Nashville Predators' Luke Prokop who came out as gay has his say on NHL's Pride Tape ban

Luke Prokop, the trailblazing defenseman for the Nashville Predators, has emerged as a powerful advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and Pride Tape in the realm of professional hockey.

The Canadian athlete, showcasing his skills with the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League, has not only made a mark with his on-ice prowess but also for his courage in coming out as gay.

Selected by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Prokop has been an integral part of the conversation surrounding the NHL's decisions concerning Pride tape and jerseys. According to The Athletic, In a recent statement, he said about the Pride tape ban:

“To take away choices from players was really confusing,” Prokop said. “Some of them don’t really care. For some, it was near and dear to their heart. To take it away was mind-boggling."

"From the players’ side, the support was there. Zach Hyman talked about it, Travis Dermott. I like what they did. They didn’t make a big deal about it before — they just did it. Let fans see the rest, and it’ll take care of itself. There’s a massive amount of support from players in the NHL.”

Delving into the deeper meaning of Pride tape and jerseys for someone in the LGBTQ+ community, Prokop shared his own experience. Growing up attending Oilers games, he never saw anyone using Pride tape on the TV screen or witnessed the representation he longed for.

Prokop had to navigate the challenges of self-acceptance and pursuing his hockey career without external support. He acknowledged that many in the LGBTQ+ community might not feel comfortable pursuing their dreams without the visibility and acknowledgment they deserve.

What is the history behind NHL's Pride Tape?

The use of PT in the NHL has a history dating back to 2016 when the Edmonton Oilers became the first team to showcase the multicolored tape during their Annual Skills Competition at Rexall Place.

The initiative was spearheaded by former Oilers captain Andrew Ference, who reached out to the creators of Pride Tape to have it featured on the ice. In 2013, the NHL and NHLPA had previously collaborated with You Can Play, an organization dedicated to fostering equality among athletes, irrespective of their sexual orientation.

Despite the league's efforts in promoting inclusivity, recent actions have raised concerns about the continuity of their commitment to making hockey an inclusive sport for everyone.