Minnesota Wild 2023 Preseason Schedule: Dates, time, venue & more

After a thrilling 2022-23 NHL season, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for another exciting year of hockey.

As fans eagerly await the start of the 2023-24 season, the Wild have recently announced their preseason schedule, offering a glimpse of the team's preparations and an opportunity for fans to catch their favorite players in action.

The Wild enjoyed a successful 2022-23 season, which saw them clinch a playoff spot on April 3, 2023. Although they secured their playoff berth with a shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, their qualification was further solidified when the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators.

However, the Wild's playoff run came to an end on April 28, 2023, as the Stars eliminated them in six games, marking their eighth consecutive playoff series loss. Let's have a look at their upcoming preseason schedule.

Minnesota Wild 2023-24 Preseason Schedule

As the Wild prepare for the upcoming season, they have unveiled an intriguing preseason schedule comprising six games against formidable opponents. Let's explore the dates, times, venues and other pertinent details of the Minnesota Wild's preseason matchups:

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche, Ball Arena, 2 pm (Away)

Tuesday, Sept. 26 - Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center, 7 pm (Away)

Thursday, Sept. 28 - Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 7 pm (Home)

Saturday, Sept. 30 - Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 6 pm (Home)

Thursday, Oct. 5 - Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, United Center, 7:30 pm (Away)

Saturday, Oct. 7 - Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 5 pm (Home)

While pricing and on-sale dates for preseason and regular season tickets for the 2023-24 season are yet to be announced, fans can stay updated by visiting tickets.wild.com.

Full and partial season tickets for the upcoming season are currently available for purchase.

Marco Rossi aims to secure full time role with Minnesota Wild next season

Marco Rossi, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, is determined to establish himself as a full time player with the Wild in the upcoming season. Despite facing setbacks in his development, Rossi remains focused on his goal of joining the Wild's lineup permanently.

Rossi's participation in the 2023 IIHF World Championship with Team Austria presents an opportunity for further growth. With the Wild facing potential roster changes, Rossi is eager to prove himself and make his mark in the NHL.

Additionally, the prospect of the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden adds extra motivation, as it will provide Rossi with a chance to play in front of his family.

Poll : 0 votes