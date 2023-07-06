Minnesota Wild Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Minnesota Wild's upcoming development camp lineup and itinerary is scheduled to run from July 7 to July 9, 2023. 36 gifted youngsters will have the chance to improve their abilities throughout the camp under the direction of the Iowa Wild coaching staff and the committed Minnesota Wild development staff. The famed Tria Rink will host the intense training sessions.
All six of Wild's recent NHL draft picks - Rasmus Kumpulainen, Riley Heidt, Charlie Stramel, Jimmy Clark, Aaron Pionk, and Kalem Parker - will take part in the camp.
The camp will include draft picks along with a select group of specially invited players. The Minnesota Wild's development camp will begin on July 7 with two thrilling public practices. The Wild's prestigious practice facility, Tria Rink, in downtown St. Paul, will host the match between Team Green and Team White. The first practice starts at 9:20 am ET, while the second is slated to start at 10:45 am. Hockey fans will have the chance to see the talented players on display.
Team White and Team Green will return to the ice for two practice sessions the next day, July 8, beginning at 9:05 and 10:30 am, respectively. Forwards and defensemen will participate in specialized practices on July 9, the last day of the development camp. The public is invited to attend both sessions, which begin at 9:20 and 10:45, respectively.
On-ice schedule of Minnesota Wild at Tria Rink:
Friday, July 7 at 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m.: Team Green practice/Team White practice
Saturday, July 8 at 9:05 a.m./10:30 a.m.: Team White practice/Team Green practice (Not open to the public)
Sunday, July 9 at 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m.: Forwards practice/Defensemen practice
Minnesota Wild development camp roster:
Forwards:
43 Hunter Haight
52 Riley Heidt
54 Sam Hentges
55 Adam Zidlicky
56 Ryan McGuire
58 Rieger Lorenz
59 Louis Boudon
60 Michael Milne
61 Liam Ohgren
62 Casey Dornbach
64 Charlie Stramel
67 Carson Latimer
68 Rasmus Kumpulainen
74 Sammy Walker
76 Caedan Bankier
78 Servac Petrovsky
80 Pavel Novak
81 Danila Yurov
85 Jimmy Clark
Defense:
7 Brock Faber
41 Simon Johansson
42 Ryan Healey
45 Ryan O’Rourke
48 Daemon Hunt
49 Jack Peart
51 Landon Kosior
57 Nate Benoit
71 Carson Lambos
73 Kyle Masters
82 David Spacek
83 Aaron Pink
84 Kalem Parker
Goaltenders:
86 Harrison Meneghin
91 Henry Welsch
92 Chase Coward
93 Zach Stejskal
Minnesota Wild signs Zane McIntyre
Zane McIntyre, a goaltender with exceptional talent who excelled at both the University of North Dakota (UND) and Thief River Falls Lincoln High School, will continue his career with the Minnesota Wild organization. He recently signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild, demonstrating his dedication to the group.
McIntyre's contract has flexibility under the terms of the agreement based on where he works for the company. Assuming he earns a position on the NHL roster, the worth of his deal is $775,000.
His contract will be worth $305,000 if he plays for the Iowa Wild, the Wild's AHL affiliate. Due to the varied nature of professional hockey, this two-way mechanism ensures that McIntyre's remuneration aligns with the level at which he competes.
McIntyre now has the chance to advance his career and fulfill his goals within the Minnesota Wild organization thanks to this new contract. Regardless of whether he uses his talents in the AHL or the NHL, McIntyre's commitment and ability will surely help the team succeed.