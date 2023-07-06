Minnesota Wild Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The Minnesota Wild's upcoming development camp lineup and itinerary is scheduled to run from July 7 to July 9, 2023. 36 gifted youngsters will have the chance to improve their abilities throughout the camp under the direction of the Iowa Wild coaching staff and the committed Minnesota Wild development staff. The famed Tria Rink will host the intense training sessions.

All six of Wild's recent NHL draft picks - Rasmus Kumpulainen, Riley Heidt, Charlie Stramel, Jimmy Clark, Aaron Pionk, and Kalem Parker - will take part in the camp.

Minnesota Wild PR @mnwildPR



Click the link below to view the camp roster and a schedule of public practice sessions:



cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/… The #mnwild will hold its 2023 Development Camp July 7-9 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.Click the link below to view the camp roster and a schedule of public practice sessions: The #mnwild will hold its 2023 Development Camp July 7-9 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.Click the link below to view the camp roster and a schedule of public practice sessions:cms.nhl.bamgrid.com/images/assets/…

The camp will include draft picks along with a select group of specially invited players. The Minnesota Wild's development camp will begin on July 7 with two thrilling public practices. The Wild's prestigious practice facility, Tria Rink, in downtown St. Paul, will host the match between Team Green and Team White. The first practice starts at 9:20 am ET, while the second is slated to start at 10:45 am. Hockey fans will have the chance to see the talented players on display.

Team White and Team Green will return to the ice for two practice sessions the next day, July 8, beginning at 9:05 and 10:30 am, respectively. Forwards and defensemen will participate in specialized practices on July 9, the last day of the development camp. The public is invited to attend both sessions, which begin at 9:20 and 10:45, respectively.

On-ice schedule of Minnesota Wild at Tria Rink:

Friday, July 7 at 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m.: Team Green practice/Team White practice

Saturday, July 8 at 9:05 a.m./10:30 a.m.: Team White practice/Team Green practice (Not open to the public)

Sunday, July 9 at 9:20 a.m./10:45 a.m.: Forwards practice/Defensemen practice

Minnesota Wild development camp roster:

Forwards:

43 Hunter Haight

52 Riley Heidt

54 Sam Hentges

55 Adam Zidlicky

56 Ryan McGuire

58 Rieger Lorenz

59 Louis Boudon

60 Michael Milne

61 Liam Ohgren

62 Casey Dornbach

64 Charlie Stramel

67 Carson Latimer

68 Rasmus Kumpulainen

74 Sammy Walker

76 Caedan Bankier

78 Servac Petrovsky

80 Pavel Novak

81 Danila Yurov

85 Jimmy Clark

Defense:

7 Brock Faber

41 Simon Johansson

42 Ryan Healey

45 Ryan O’Rourke

48 Daemon Hunt

49 Jack Peart

51 Landon Kosior

57 Nate Benoit

71 Carson Lambos

73 Kyle Masters

82 David Spacek

83 Aaron Pink

84 Kalem Parker

Goaltenders:

86 Harrison Meneghin

91 Henry Welsch

92 Chase Coward

93 Zach Stejskal

Minnesota Wild signs Zane McIntyre

Zane McIntyre, a goaltender with exceptional talent who excelled at both the University of North Dakota (UND) and Thief River Falls Lincoln High School, will continue his career with the Minnesota Wild organization. He recently signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild, demonstrating his dedication to the group.

McIntyre's contract has flexibility under the terms of the agreement based on where he works for the company. Assuming he earns a position on the NHL roster, the worth of his deal is $775,000.

His contract will be worth $305,000 if he plays for the Iowa Wild, the Wild's AHL affiliate. Due to the varied nature of professional hockey, this two-way mechanism ensures that McIntyre's remuneration aligns with the level at which he competes.

McIntyre now has the chance to advance his career and fulfill his goals within the Minnesota Wild organization thanks to this new contract. Regardless of whether he uses his talents in the AHL or the NHL, McIntyre's commitment and ability will surely help the team succeed.

Poll : 0 votes