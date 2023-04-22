Minnesota Wild fans chant "Suter Sucks" as Wild take down Stars 5-1

Minnesota Wild fans made their prescence felt. During Game three of the Minnesota Wild's first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Wild fans chanted "Suter sucks" whenever Ryan Suter was on the ice.

The reason for that was Suter's aggressive cross-checks on Kirill Kaprizov in Game one. That left many Wild fans outraged, considering Suter's turbulent history with his former team.

Ryan Suter berated all night by Minnesota Wild fans as Wild cruise to 5-1 win

Ryan Suter has a long history with the Minnesota Wild. He joined them as a free agent in 2012, signing a 13-year, $98 million contract that made him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL at the time. Suter quickly became a key player for the Wild, averaging over 26 minutes of ice time per game and earning two All-Star selections.

However, in the 2021 offseason, Wild general manager Bill Guerin bought out the final four years of Suter's contract. The decision was a surprise to many, as Suter had been a stalwart on the Wild's blue line for nearly a decade.

However, Guerin felt that Suter's declining play and high salary made him expendable, so he opted to move on from the veteran defenseman. After buying out Suter, it was reported that Suter's presence in the Wild locker room was a negative one, leading to the decision to buy out the veteran's contract.

Despite the bitter end to his time with the Minnesota Wild, Suter remains a polarizing figure among Wild fans. Some view him as a key part of the team's success over the years, while others believe that he was overpaid and underperformed in recent seasons.

The incident with Kaprizov in Game one only added fuel to the fire, and many fans were eager to show their displeasure with Suter during Game three. The "Suter sucks" chant was not the first time Minnesota Wild fans have expressed their displeasure with a former player.

In 2019, the team traded forward Nino Niederreiter to the Carolina Hurricanes. Some fans responded by chanting "we want Nino" during a home game shortly after the trade.

The "Suter sucks" chant during Game three of the Wild's playoff series against the Stars was a reflection of the passion and loyalty of the team's fans. While some may view it as disrespectful or unwarranted, it's a reminder of the emotional connection fans have with their favorite teams and players.

As the Wild continue their playoff run against the Dallas Stars, they will need the support of their fans more than ever, whether they're cheering for Ryan Suter or not. Coming to the game itself, the Wild won 5-1.

