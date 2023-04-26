The Minnesota Wild suffered a 4-0 defeat to the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the seven-game playoff series. The Stars have now taken a 3-2 lead in the series.

This was the first game in the series that the Wild failed to put the puck back into the net.

Minnesota Wild fans were furious with the level of performance they showed against the Dallas Stars in Game 5. Shortly after the game, fans went onto social media and lambasted their team.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Woody @blake_wood12 @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics Does foligno wanna play hockey now or will he continue running around? Tell Dean I’m looking forward to his press conference meltdown 🖕🏻 @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics Does foligno wanna play hockey now or will he continue running around? Tell Dean I’m looking forward to his press conference meltdown 🖕🏻

Pee_Man_Official @Official6Pee @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics You’re just gonna choke when it matters the most like every other Minnesota sports team in the playoffs @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics You’re just gonna choke when it matters the most like every other Minnesota sports team in the playoffs

Charlie Chungus @charliechungus @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics Continuing to use the slogan “state of hockey” when you get pushed around year after year in the playoffs is probably not the best look @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics Continuing to use the slogan “state of hockey” when you get pushed around year after year in the playoffs is probably not the best look

🏒🏒🐼EDITH🌸🏒🏒 🖤💛🤍🖤🏒🏒😘 @edithgarcia0305 @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics It's all your coach's fault ..he have two magnificent Golies that he could off use . On top of it , defense and offense are not there ..? ..being on Playoffs? ..Stars are not better than Wild ... horrible game. @mnwild @TRIAOrthopedics It's all your coach's fault ..he have two magnificent Golies that he could off use . On top of it , defense and offense are not there ..? ..being on Playoffs? ..Stars are not better than Wild ... horrible game.

Marcus Foligno once again became the talk of the town after being ejected from the game within just two minutes and two seconds of the first period.

The decision came after Foligno made knee-to-knee contact with the Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa. The incident was followed by a five-minute misconduct and eventually game misconduct for Foligno.

The knee-to-knee contact was a dangerous move and ended up sending Radek Faksa to the dressing room with an injury.

Dallas Stars down Minnesota Wild 4-0 to take 3-2 advantage in the series

Tyler Seguin scored the opening goal for Dallas after putting the puck back into the net for his fourth powerplay goal of the series at the 2:22 mark of the first period.

Nine minutes later, the Stars' leading goal scorer Jason Robertson extended the team's lead to 2-0 after snatching the puck from the top of the face-off circle to score a powerplay goal.

Coming into the second period, Mason Marchment skated into the net and put the puck back into the net via a slap shot coming from a rebound to give the Stars a 3-0 lead at the 1:19 mark of the second.

With less than four minutes remaining into the final buzzer, Ty Dellandrea scored a one-timer into the empty net to give the Stars a 4-0 win and a 3-2 advantage in the series over the Minnesota Wild.

Roope Hintz scored three points while Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin each had a two-point contribution for the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves in the contest to put the Wild on the brink of elimination in Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Wild will need to regroup and learn from the errors they made in this game, and they will need to make a stronger comeback to avoid elimination in Game 6 on Friday.

Poll : 0 votes