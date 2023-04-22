Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek exits return game after just 19 seconds of action in Game 3

Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek was expected to make a triumphant return to the ice in Game 3 of the playoff series against the Dallas Stars, but things did not go as planned.

Eriksson Ek, who had been out for three weeks after sustaining an injury in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, only played for 19 seconds before leaving the ice again and heading to the locker room.

Sarah McLellan @sarah__mclellan Joel Eriksson Ek isn't on the #mnwild 's bench. Didn't play on that last PK and not on upcoming power play. Only had that game-opening shift.

The injury that Eriksson Ek suffered against the Penguins was a painful one. A deflected shot hit him in the space between the pads on his shin, causing him to miss several games. The Wild had hoped that he would be able to return quickly, but it appears that he is not yet fully healthy.

Sam Steel, who scored the goal to send the Wild to overtime in Game 1, was scratched to make room for Eriksson Ek's return. Unfortunately, this decision turned out to be a costly one, as the Wild are going to be left playing a man down for the rest of the game after Eriksson Ek's injury.

The loss is a significant blow to the Minnesota Wild's chances of winning Game 3, as he is a crucial player on both offense and defense. Eriksson Ek is known for his strong two-way play and his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates. Without him on the ice, the Wild are at a disadvantage, and their chances of winning have likely diminished.

The Minnesota Wild will now have to wait and see how long Eriksson Ek will be out of action. It is unclear at this time how serious his injury is or how long it will take for him to recover. The Wild will be hoping for a speedy recovery as they will need him if they hope to advance further in the playoffs.

While his return to the ice was highly anticipated, the Minnesota Wild may have to regroup and focus on the rest of the series against the Dallas Stars without him.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 ahead of Game 3.

