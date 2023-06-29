Minnesota Wild make hometown selection with Rosemount native Charlie Stramel

The Minnesota Wild made a hometown selection in the 2023 NHL Draft by choosing center Charlie Stramel with the 21st overall pick.

Stramel, a Minnesota native, currently plays for the University of Wisconsin but has strong ties to the local hockey community. He previously played for the Rosemount Irish in high school, a mere 20-minute drive south of the Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota.

The draft night presented an intriguing opportunity for the Minnesota Wild, who could have selected fellow Minnesotan Oliver Moore from Mounds View. Unfortunately, rivals Chicago Blackhawks swooped in and nabbed Moore with the 19th pick, leaving the Wild to turn their attention to Stramel.

Can Charlie Stramel's physical play translate to the NHL for the Minnesota Wild?

Stramel's performance in the NCAA during the 2022-23 season was met with some struggles, drawing comparisons to another former Minnesota Wild draft pick, Matt Boldy. Boldy, who also faced challenges at the college level, was initially met with skepticism among fans. However, the Wild coaching staff and management saw potential in Boldy, and he has since blossomed into a promising player.

Similarly, Stramel is a sizable and physical center with strong skating abilities. Although he encountered difficulties this season, there is still considerable untapped potential in his game.

He offers a middle-six scoring depth option, bringing versatility to the lineup. Stramel's physical style of play makes him difficult to dispossess of the puck, and his attributes have caught the attention of the Wild's scouting team.

"The team around him had a down year, but he competed hard between the whistles and attempted to play with three zone detail. Offensive upside is a question mark, but he also needs more around him to assist with production." - Jason Bukula (Sportsnet)

While concerns have arisen about Stramel's hockey sense and the consistency of his offensive output, he has demonstrated enough versatility to suggest that he will find a role in the NHL. With the right guidance and development, Stramel has the potential to refine his skills and become a valuable asset for the Wild.

Charlie Stramel scouting report from #mnwild Director of Scouting Judd Brackett: "Charlie is a heavy, strong skating, physical two-way center. We are very excited to add him to our organization."

In selecting Stramel, the Minnesota Wild have made a bet on local talent and are eager to help him maximize his potential. As a Minnesota native, Stramel's selection carries a sense of hometown pride and excitement for the team and its fans. With hard work and the right support system, Stramel has the opportunity to prove himself as a valuable contributor to the Wild's success in the future.

