Minnesota Wild news: Marc-Andre Fluery is "not going anywhere", ready to stay as backup option to Filip Gustavsson

With just one year remaining on his contract with the Minnesota Wild, NHL legend Marc-Andre Fleury has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fleury, who has had an illustrious career, is currently ranked third in NHL history in wins by a goalie, with a total of 544 wins.

Dane Mizutani @DaneMizutani Marc-Andre Fleury makes clear that he intends to play next season. He said he’s OK with his role even if he ends up as the backup to Filip Gustavsson. #MNWild Marc-Andre Fleury makes clear that he intends to play next season. He said he’s OK with his role even if he ends up as the backup to Filip Gustavsson. #MNWild

Despite Fleury's contract with the Wild including a full no-move clause, speculation has been rife about where he will end up after he retires.

Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played for 13 seasons, and is widely regarded as the greatest goalie in the team's history, have been particularly vocal about their desire to see him return to Pittsburgh.

However, in a recent interview, Fleury put those rumors to rest, stating that:

"He is not going anywhere".

Instead, he is ready to stay with the Minnesota Wild as a backup option to Filip Gustavsson, who has been impressive in his rookie season.

Michael Russo @RussoHockey Fleury: “I’m tired of moving. I’m not going anywhere,” even if his role next season with #mnwild is more backup than 1A/1B Fleury: “I’m tired of moving. I’m not going anywhere,” even if his role next season with #mnwild is more backup than 1A/1B https://t.co/2CQIesIReM

Joel Eriksson Ek of the Minnesota Wild aims to be fully prepared for upcoming camp

Joel Eriksson Ek, the young forward for the Minnesota Wild, has undergone surgery to repair a broken fibula that he sustained during the regular season. Despite trying to play through the injury during the playoffs, Eriksson Ek was only able to log one shift in Minnesota's first-round series loss to Dallas.

However, the player is determined to be fully prepared for the upcoming training camp in the fall. According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, the talented center plans to be ready to hit the ice with his teammates and start the new season off on the right foot.

Eriksson Ek was a key player for the Minnesota Wild during the regular season, producing 23 goals and a career-high 61 points in 78 games. His strong play helped Minnesota clinch a playoff spot and make a push for the Stanley Cup.

Unfortunately, his injury prevented him from contributing to the team's efforts in the postseason. Despite the setback, he remains focused on his recovery and is determined to come back stronger than ever.

With his skill, determination, and work ethic, there is no doubt that he will be a force to be reckoned with once he returns to the ice.

As fans eagerly anticipate the start of the new season, they can rest assured that Joel Eriksson Ek is doing everything in his power to be fully prepared for training camp.

