Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov brushes shoulders with two former captains at development camp

Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov made quite the impression at the team's development camp, where he had the opportunity to brush shoulders with two former captains.

The news broke when Joe Smith, a prominent figure on Twitter, shared a post with fans, expressing his excitement about the prospects' performance and their encounter with the former captains.

Joe Smith @JoeSmithNHL Touted #mnwild prospect Danila Yurov at development camp. Expected to come over next summer to North America but good sign he came to Twin Cities for this Touted #mnwild prospect Danila Yurov at development camp. Expected to come over next summer to North America but good sign he came to Twin Cities for this https://t.co/M4gQYjCgfc

According to Smith's tweet, Yurov, who is highly regarded within the organization, attended the development camp, showcasing his skills and potential. The fact that he made the effort to come to the Twin Cities for this event is seen as a positive sign for his future with the team.

Yurov is expected to join the North American hockey scene next summer, and this development camp would have definitely increased his skills, confidence, and hockey IQ.

During a 3-on-3 small game drill at the development camp, Yurov had the opportunity to play alongside former University of Minnesota hockey team captains Brock Faber and Sammy Walker. Both Faber and Walker, known for their leadership skills and on-ice prowess during their time at the university, were also partaking in the camp.

The presence of these experienced players added an extra level of competition and camaraderie to the drill, allowing Yurov to showcase his abilities alongside accomplished teammates.

Zane McIntyre has been signed by the Minnesota Wild

Zane McIntyre, a highly skilled goaltender who excelled at both the University of North Dakota (UND) and Thief River Falls Lincoln High School, has made a commitment to continue his career with the Minnesota Wild organization. He recently inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild, showcasing his dedication to the team.

The contract offers flexibility based on McIntyre's assignment within the organization. If he secures a spot on the NHL roster, the contract will be valued at $775,000. On the other hand, if he plays for the Iowa Wild, the Wild's AHL affiliate, his contract will be worth $305,000. This two-way arrangement ensures that McIntyre's compensation aligns with the level at which he competes, considering the unpredictable nature of professional hockey.

With this new contract, McIntyre has a chance to further his career and pursue his goals with the Minnesota Wild. Whether in the AHL or the NHL, McIntyre's commitment and skill will undoubtedly make a significant impact for the team.

Poll : 0 votes