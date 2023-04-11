Minnesota Wild v Winnipeg Jets: Live streaming options, how and where to watch NHL live on TV, channel list, and more

The Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets will leave no stone unturned when they play against each other on Tuesday.

Winnipeg has a chance to qualify for the playoffs and will want to win this match to seal its place. The Jets will once again be in the playoffs if they pick up only one point against their next opponent or if the Nashville Predators lose in overtime. Hence, the Jets can qualify for the next stage with an overtime loss as well.

Minnesota has already qualified and a negative result will have no bearing on its position. But it will still be a match to watch due to these circumstances.

Wild vs. Jets: Match Details

On Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT, the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets will square off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Wild vs. Jets: Where to watch on TV?

The match will be available to watch on local networks such as Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin and SportsNet 3.

Wild vs. Jets: Where to stream the match

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you may still watch the next game using one of the following streaming services:

1. You can watch it with a subscription to Bally Sports+, which has a seven-day free trial.

2. Bally Sports North is also available with fuboTV’s Pro or Elite Plans, which offer a seven-day free trial.

3. Out-of-market users can see it on ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets: Preview of the match

After defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 behind two goals from Marcus Johansson, the Minnesota Wild welcome the Winnipeg Jets to town.

Minnesota has a record of 16-7-1 in Central Division contests and a record of 45-24-10 overall. The Wild have a +21 goal difference after scoring 231 goals and allowing 210. Winnipeg has an overall record of 45-32-3 and an NHL Central Division winning record of 17-7-0. The Jets have a +22 goal difference after scoring 241 goals while giving up 219 goals.

For the Wild, Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 45 assists. In the past 10 games, Matthew Boldy, too, has scored nine goals and provided three assists. Meanwhile, for the Jets, Mark Scheifele has 26 assists along with 41 goals. In the past 10 games, Kyle Connor has emerged clutch and has scored five goals and provided three assists.

