Minnesota Wild vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Dec 18th 2023

In an exciting Monday night clash, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena in Pennsylvania. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action on BSN, BSWI, SportsNET PT and ESPN+.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

: Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. ET Venue : PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Broadcast : BSN, BSWI, SportsNET PT and ESPN+

: BSN, BSWI, SportsNET PT and ESPN+ Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 and WESA 90.5

The Wild are spearheaded by a rejuvenated defense

Despite averaging only 2.96 goals per game, the Wild have turned their season around. The team is led by top-liners Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Joel Eriksson Ek, who have contributed 28 goals and 45 assists.

However, the rest of the offensive lineup has struggled, with just five players reaching seven goals or more. Defensively, the season-long struggle of allowing 3.18 goals per game has shown recent signs of improvement, with the team allowing only three goals in its last three games.

Contributions from Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon include 2.5 defensive point shares and 74 blocked shots, while Jacob Middleton, Zach Bogosian, and Jonathon Merrill add depth with 2.9 defensive point shares.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson shines with a .908 SV%, a 2.84 GAA and 2.0 goals saved above average on 531 shots.

On the injury front, Jonas Brodin is out with an upper-body injury, Caedan Bankier and Michael Milne are both sidelined with undisclosed issues, Sam Hentges is unavailable due to an undisclosed injury and Jared Spurgeon is listed as questionable with a lower-body concern.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have faced offensive struggles throughout this season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are undergoing a challenging season marked by offensive struggles, averaging only 2.83 goals per game and netting just four goals in the last two games.

While Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin have contributed significantly with 40 goals and 47 assists, the remaining offensive lineup has faced difficulties. Only three active skaters have scored eight goals or more, leaving the team susceptible to opponents keen on limiting their top-heavy offense.

Despite offensive challenges, the defense has risen to the occasion, allowing only 2.76 goals per game. Defensive stalwarts Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson, with a combined 4.5 defensive point shares and 79 blocked shots, along with Ryan Graves and Kris Letang, boasting 3.5 defensive point shares, have formed formidable defensive pairings.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry has delivered an outstanding performance with a .913 SV%, a 2.61 GAA and 5.2 goals saved above average on 606 shots.

On the injury front, the Pittsburgh Penguins are dealing with injuries, including Rickard Rakell (upper body), Matt Nieto (undisclosed), Noel Acciari (lower body) and Bryan Rust (upper body).