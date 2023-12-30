Minnesota Wild vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 30th 2023

The sixth-ranked Winnipeg Jets face the 11th-placed Minnesota Wild in a Saturday matchup at Canada Life Center. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. ET.

Both teams have more wins than losses this season, with the Jets securing 20 wins and only nine losses, whereas the Wild have won 16 games and lost 13 times. Both have four overtime losses.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview

Minnesota, averaging 3.12 goals per game (15th in the NHL), relies on Joel Eriksson Ek's 15 goals and Kirill Kaprizov's 20 assists (active leader with Mats Zuccarello injured). Kaprizov also leads in points with 33.

The Wild have struggled in face-offs, winning only 45.3%, and have a power play success rate of 17.9%. Defensively, they concede an average of 3.15 goals (17th) and 30.3 shots per game (15th).

Conversely, the Jets boast a higher average of 3.33 goals per game (12th), powered by Kyle Connor's 17 goals (currently injured). Mark Scheifele, with 24 assists and 36 points, leads the team.

Winnipeg excels defensively, allowing a mere 2.52 goals per game (third-best). However, they face challenges in face-offs, winning only 47.2%.

Wild vs. Jets: Head-to-Head

Overall Record: In the 63 games played, the Minnesota Wild secured 33 wins, while the Winnipeg Jets notched 30 victories. Overtime Performance: Minnesota has won 4 games and lost 3 in overtime, while Winnipeg has secured 3 wins and suffered 4 losses. Shootout Success: The Wild have won 1 shootout and lost 3, while the Jets have won 3 shootouts and lost 1. Average Goals per Match: On average, the Minnesota Wild have scored 2.8 goals per game, slightly edging out the Winnipeg Jets, who maintain an average of 2.7 goals per game.

Wild vs. Jets: Predictions

The Winnipeg Jets, favored at -135, enter the upcoming game with momentum despite their recent 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild, listed as underdogs at +115, are riding high on a 6-3 home victory against the Detroit Red Wings. With an over/under set at six, all eyes are on the Jets, who are anticipated to emerge victorious in this matchup.

Wild vs. Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Jets to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Jets to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Mark Scheifele to score: Yes.