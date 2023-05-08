Miro Heiskanen Injury Update: Timeline of Dallas Stars' defenseman's recovery and expected return date

The Dallas Stars camp suffered a major setback after their star defenseman Miro Heiskanen suffered an injury to his face. He was hit by a puck during the early frame of the second period in a Game 3 clash against the Seattle Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

Following the hit, the 23-year-old defenseman was forced to leave the ice. It was announced early on that he would return to the game, but he did not return until the third period, eventually exiting the contest on Sunday.

There is currently no update on Miro Heiskanen's status, but Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer provided an update on him. He stated that Miro would be linked to return to the game on Sunday but it was the scoreline that played a major part in his option to not return.

Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126 No update on Miro Heiskanen. Pete DeBoer did say that the score played a role in why Heiskanen wasn’t back in, though no clarity on his Game 4 availability. No update on Miro Heiskanen. Pete DeBoer did say that the score played a role in why Heiskanen wasn’t back in, though no clarity on his Game 4 availability.

There is also no word on whether Miro will be available for Game 4, but the head coach's comments indicate that the defenseman is likely to be available in the next game. Fans should expect an update on him before Game 4 on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was brilliant for the Stars during the regular season. He appeared in 79 games and accumulated 73 points (the most points by a defenseman in the franchise history of the Dallas Stars) through 11 goals and 62 points and had a plus/minus of +12.

During the 2023 playoffs, Heiskanen has played 9 games and has contributed 7 points for his team.

Dallas Stars defense struggled in the absence of Miro Heiskanen against the Seattle Kraken in Game 3

The Dallas Stars' performance without their best defenseman proved how important is Miro Heiskanen in the blue line. The Seattle Kraken got the opportunity to score the first goal on a rebound after the puck hit Miro's face during the early frame of the second period.

It was clearly visible on the ice how much depth the 23-year-old brings on in the Stars' defense as the Kraken took a 2-0 lead just after two minutes after Miro Heiskanen's exit from the game. The Kraken completely dominated the second period in Game 3 and were 5-1 up before the third period.

The same storyline was followed during the third period as Yani Gourde and Justin Schultz scored two more goals for the Kraken to secure a commanding 7-2 victory and lead the series 2-1. Mason Marchment and Jani Hakanpaa were the only two goal scorers for the Stars in the contest.

Game 4 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

