Miro Heiskanen injury: What happened to Dallas Stars forward?

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. The injury occurred in the third period, and the outlook for his return appears grim.

Heiskanen collided with goaltender Scott Wedgewood early in the third period, and unfortunately, it seems the defenseman bore the brunt of the impact. The injury announcement came later in the third period.

Before the injury, Heiskanen contributed one assist in 14:38 minutes of ice time. The Stars, now facing the prospect of Heiskanen's absence, are set to host the Nashville Predators in their upcoming game on Saturday.

The nature and severity of Miro Heiskanen's injury remain undisclosed, leaving fans and the team awaiting further updates on the defenseman's condition.

Miro Heiskanen's brilliant season and records with the Dallas Stars

In the ongoing NHL season, defenseman Miro Heiskanen has been a pivotal force for the Dallas Stars. Over 36 games, Heiskanen has notched an impressive tally of four goals and a remarkable 22 assists, accumulating a total of 26 points. Noteworthy is his contribution to the power play, with nine points adding to his overall impact.

His well-rounded performance extends to 73 shots on net and 52 blocked shots, reflecting a commitment to both offensive and defensive aspects of the game. Despite a slow start this season, Heiskanen's recent play has mirrored the stellar form he displayed during the 2022-23 campaign, where he amassed an impressive 73 points.

In a recent standout performance against the Chicago Blackhawks, Heiskanen secured a pair of assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, and an impressive plus-3 rating in a resounding 8-1 victory.

This stellar play reminded fans of his instrumental role in the Stars' journey to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, where he recorded 26 points, the highest by a defenseman in the postseason since 1994.

Off the ice, Miro Heiskanen's commitment to the Stars is evident in his long-term contract, signing an eight-year, $67.6 million deal in July 2021. The contract, with an average annual value of $8.45 million, reflects the team's confidence in his abilities.