Dallas Stars ace defenseman Miro Heiskanen had to exit Game 3 against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday after sustaining an upper body injury. He was hit by a puck to his face during the second period.

Following the vicious hit, Heiskanen ended up with a terrifying scar on his left cheek. According to reports, the defenseman had difficulties in sleeping and eating due to the cut on his face.

Despite his troubles, Heiskanen returned to the ice in Game 4 wearing a face shield and played 31 minutes in the Dallas Stars' 6-3 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Following the game, NHL fans were stunned to see Heiskanen return to the game with the vicious cut on his cheek still not completely healed. One fan said:

"If he played baseball, he would be out for two months."

Here are some top reactions on Twitter:

#StanleyCupPlayoffs Miro Heiskanen’s value to the Stars?-Injured in Game 3, his Dallas team is outplayed by Seattle, badly.-Game 4, wearing a full face shield, protecting a vicious cut, Heiskanen plays 31:02 and anchors the Stars’ D in a convincing 6-3 win vs Kraken. Miro Heiskanen’s value to the Stars? -Injured in Game 3, his Dallas team is outplayed by Seattle, badly.-Game 4, wearing a full face shield, protecting a vicious cut, Heiskanen plays 31:02 and anchors the Stars’ D in a convincing 6-3 win vs Kraken.#StanleyCupPlayoffs

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA Pete DeBoer says Miro Heiskanen's "nasty gash" on his face has impacted Miro's ability to eat and sleep, and yet he came out and played 31 minutes tonight, to lead Dallas to the win. Pete DeBoer says Miro Heiskanen's "nasty gash" on his face has impacted Miro's ability to eat and sleep, and yet he came out and played 31 minutes tonight, to lead Dallas to the win.

mahi @avocadomahi Hart and Norris to Miro Heiskanen for playing over half this game with a busted up face Hart and Norris to Miro Heiskanen for playing over half this game with a busted up face

x - RIP Miro Heiskanen @beavs22 Y’all that was 92 mph with a man in his face?? That’s an insane goal! Not much otter could do there Y’all that was 92 mph with a man in his face?? That’s an insane goal! Not much otter could do there

Kristina Rowe - Just Me In Big D @justmeinbigd Just got my first glimpse of Miro Heiskanen's face since his closeup with a puck on Sunday. Ouch. Glad he's back tonight and skating strong. Just got my first glimpse of Miro Heiskanen's face since his closeup with a puck on Sunday. Ouch. Glad he's back tonight and skating strong.

Zach Masters @M0untainMan28 @NHL #DallasStars The fact that Miro Heiskanen is playing after taking a 90 mph puck to the face, while some NBA players are taking games off because of minor injuries just show the different level of athlete @DallasStars The fact that Miro Heiskanen is playing after taking a 90 mph puck to the face, while some NBA players are taking games off because of minor injuries just show the different level of athlete @DallasStars @NHL #DallasStars

yo @yoyoma__yo @SaadYousuf126 If he played baseball he would be out for two months. @SaadYousuf126 If he played baseball he would be out for two months.

The 23-year-old was brilliant for the Stars during the regular season. He appeared in 79 games and accumulated 73 points (the most points by a defenseman in franchise history). He also had a plus/minus of +12.

During the 2023 playoffs, Heiskanen has played ten games and contributed eight points for his team.

Miro Heiskanen's return to lineup helps Dallas Stars secure commanding Game 4 win

Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken - Game Four

The Dallas Stars in Game 3 suffered a bitter 7-2 defeat against the Seattle Kraken. Following the exit of their ace defenseman Miro Heiskanen, the Stars were helpless in the blue line, and their defense failed to stop the Kraken from putting the puck past them.

With Heiskanen returning to the lineup, the Dallas Stars defense looked more solid against the Kraken in Game 4. Jamie Benn put the Stars 1-0 up with less than three minutes remaining in the first period. Thomas Harly, Max Domi, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz made it 5-1 for the Stars heading into the third period.

Three minutes into the third period, Jaden Schwartz's second goal of the night helped Kraken reduce the Stars' lead by three goals. Adam Larsson scored the third goal for the Kraken at the 15:49 mark. Max Domi's backhand goal, though, restored Dallas' three-goal lead.

Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 on Thursday at the American Airlines Center.

