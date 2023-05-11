Mitch Marner's surprising reaction to getting punched in the face by Matthew Tkachuk in Game 4 of the second round of the NHL playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers has been the talk of the hockey world.

As tensions boiled over on the ice in the final moments of the game, Tkachuk grabbed hold of Marner and delivered multiple shots to his face.

Shayna @hayyyshayyy who among us doesn't laugh after taking a punch to the face? who among us doesn't laugh after taking a punch to the face? https://t.co/K09ccn6pJM

Mitch Marner's response was certainly unexpected. Instead of fighting back or getting angry, Mitch Marner simply laughed in Tkachuk's face. His composure in such a moment was surprising, and fans quickly took notice.

NHL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the incident between Marner and Tkachuk. Some compared Marner's reaction to a baby for laughing off the punches, while others have criticized Tkachuk for his lack of sportsmanship.

no name band @ReddingKarl @hayyyshayyy That's like when a baby bonks another baby. It's more about the parents reaction then the kids. @hayyyshayyy That's like when a baby bonks another baby. It's more about the parents reaction then the kids.

Incredibly Durdy @NickDurdy @hayyyshayyy Well you gotta do something when punching back is not something you’re really cspable of doing. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @hayyyshayyy Well you gotta do something when punching back is not something you’re really cspable of doing. 🤷🏻‍♂️

McGee Stovie @BogartHumperdin @hayyyshayyy Of course he waits until the ref is starting to pull him away. Maybe that's what he's laughing about? @hayyyshayyy Of course he waits until the ref is starting to pull him away. Maybe that's what he's laughing about?

Kevin @MinceKevin @hayyyshayyy This is why they won’t win, defend yourself, quit looking at the referee for help, the rest of the guys are in the ice defending themselves and there teammate, and your NOT !!!… good job Mitch!! @hayyyshayyy This is why they won’t win, defend yourself, quit looking at the referee for help, the rest of the guys are in the ice defending themselves and there teammate, and your NOT !!!… good job Mitch!!

Tkachuk using Marner’s punchable face as a speedbag. @hayyyshayyy This was the highlight of the game, Shay.Tkachuk using Marner’s punchable face as a speedbag. @hayyyshayyy This was the highlight of the game, Shay.Tkachuk using Marner’s punchable face as a speedbag. https://t.co/RkgcQ742hy

McLovin @leafsfaan @hayyyshayyy They were line mates in junior lol @hayyyshayyy They were line mates in junior lol

The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to come away with a hard-fought victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the second round of the NHL playoffs. The game was a closely contested affair, with both teams putting up a strong fight.

The victory was especially sweet for the Maple Leafs, who were able to secure their first win of the series and gain some much-needed momentum going forward.

Mitch Marner laughs in the face of adversity during Game 4 brawl as Maple Leafs avoid sweep

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided getting swept in their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers with a hard-fought 2-1 victory in Game 4. However, the game ended in a massive scrum that involved every player on the ice.

As the clock wound down, tensions began to rise, and a huge hit from Brandon Montour on Morgan Rielly sparked a massive shoving match that quickly turned into a full-blown brawl.

The situation escalated further when Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour were seen delivering punches to Morgan Rielly while he was knelt down on the ice. The chaotic scenes spilled over into the minutes after the siren, as players continued to exchange blows and yell at each other, with some needing to be separated by teammates and coaches.

The intense physicality of the game and the ensuing brawl have undoubtedly added a new level of tension to the already heated series. As the Maple Leafs and Panthers prepare for Game 5, fans will be eagerly anticipating how the two teams will respond to the chaos that ensued in Game 4.

