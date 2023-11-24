Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly finally address their heated exchange in Maple Leafs practice

In ice hockey, even practice sessions can turn into high-intensity situations. This was evident in Thursday's incident involving Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs. During a power play drill, Rielly accidentally struck Marner with a shot, resulting in an exchange of words.

However, both players have since downplayed the moment. When TSN's Mark Masters asked about it, Marner swiftly dismissed it as banter between teammates.

"We're not getting into that, are we? There's nothing," Marner said. "I'm joking with him all day. Nothing happened. It was fine. We were joking and having fun with each other, that's what we do."

Then, Marner asked the reporter:

"Mark, ask him (Rielly) the same question you asked me. I need him to answer, too. Listen to this one. You're going to laugh."

As it was Rielly's turn to answer, he said:

"No, I'm not. I'm going to answer it."

Masters then asked about the incident to Rielly, but before he could reply, Mitch Marner interrupted and said:

"That was the question. I said nothing went on. I said I was chirping you about that shot, and we were having a good laugh, and we're buddies."

Rielly replied with a smile:

"No one was mad at all."

This incident serves as a reminder of the passion and energy athletes bring to the game, even during their practice sessions.

Mitch Marner weds long-time partner Stephanie LaChance

Toronto Maple Leafs' talented right winger, Mitch Marner, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Stephanie LaChance at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake in June.

LaChance from Markham has kept a relatively low profile compared to her well-known partner. Their love story began in 2015 when they first crossed paths at a high school basketball game.

Throughout their relationship, they have overcome challenges together, including a terrifying incident of carjacking at gunpoint in 2022 in which the culprits were caught and their vehicle was recovered.

In a heartwarming surprise during a Shania Twain concert last month in Toronto, Mitch Marner arranged for himself and LaChance to join the iconic singer on stage for an unforgettable dance and selfie.

Their wedding was attended by a gathering of current and former teammates, such as Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl and Tyler Bozak. Adding to the occasion was their four-year-old chocolate Lab named Zeus, who donned an adorable faux tuxedo for the celebration.

Marner and LaChance are about to embark on a new chapter in their lives, and both fans and teammates expressed their heartfelt wishes.