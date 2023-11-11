Mitch Marner net worth: How much is Toronto Maple Leafs star worth in 2023?

Mitchell Marner, also known as Mitch Marner, the alternative captain and the standout right-winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, was initially drafted as the 4th overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft. His impressive stats, including numerous assists and goals, have contributed to the Maple Leafs' success and garnered attention from fans and sponsors alike.

In 2014, he commenced his hockey journey with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and swiftly rose to prominence as a star player. Concluding his tenure with the Knights, he achieved a remarkable 116 points in just 57 games during his final year.

How much is Mitch Marner's net worth and salary in 2023?

Mitch Marner commands a salary of $8,025,000 with a cap hit of $10,903,000 for the 2023-24 season. As of November 2023, his estimated net worth is $5 million, encompassing his $11 million annual NHL salary, various endorsement deals, and diverse income streams.

Marner has inked two contracts totaling $68,183,000. Alongside his salary, Marner boosts his income through various endorsements and sponsorships.

With a career spanning eight seasons, he boasts 571 points in 521 regular-season games and 47 playoff points in 50 games. Marner is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Mitch Marner NHL career

Despite being offered a scholarship from the University of Michigan, he opted to join the London Knights in the 2013 draft. During his tenure with the Knights, he notched 59 points in 64 games and earned the runner-up title for the OHL Rookie of the Year.

Marner made his NHL Debut during the 2016-17 playoff season. He marked his presence with a multi-point game against the Florida Panthers, contributing to a 4-2 victory. His first multi-goal game came on Nov 3, 2016, against the Buffalo Sabres.

In 2017, Marner was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month, leading with 11 assists and 15 points in 13 games. During the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he became the first Leafs player to achieve a 5-point game streak since Brian Leetch.

In the opening series of the 2021-22 season, Marner broke his playoff goal drought since April 2019, securing a 5-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mitch Marner endorsements

Marner has several endorsement deals that contribute significantly to his net worth. As of 2023, he has the most endorsement deals in the NHL.

In 2019, Marner signed a lucrative six-year, $65.4 million deal. Marner's partnerships with major brands include esteemed names such as Land Rover, CIBC, Amazon Canada, Nike, Beats by Dre, Red Bull, Intact Insurance, and the latest addition, Oakley.