"Mitch Marner saying don't forget about me": Leafs fans rejoice No. 16's 4-point game against Sharks after Nylander's $92 million extension 

Mitch Marner delivered a stellar four-point performance that propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to an emphatic 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at home on Tuesday.

On the other hand, William Nylander, who recently signed an eight-year, $92 million contract a day earlier, notched up three assists in the matchup.

The 27-year-old leads the club in scoring with 57 points through 21 goals and 36 assists in 38 games. Notably, Nylander has notched up at least a point in 34 out of 38 games this season.

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner garnered two goals and as many assists, taking his overall tally to 44 points (17 goals and 27 assists).

Maple Leafs fans were ecstatic with Marner and the Maple Leafs' performance on the night

Mitch Marner shines as Maple Leafs ease past Sharks 7-1

In the first period, Morgan Reilly put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 on an assist from William Nylander, beating Fabian Zetterlund in the blueline for a wrist shot goal at 16:48.

At the 17:22 mark, Auston Matthews made it 2-0 after slotting the puck back into the net for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle for a powerplay goal.

With 54 seconds into the second period, Mitch Marner gave the home side a 3-0 advantage. Just two minutes later, Pontus Holmberg scored making it 4-0 for the Leafs after scoring off the rush for a one-handed shot to mark his first goal of the season.

At the 7:21 mark, Henry Thrun scored his first NHL career goal to cut the Maple Leafs' lead to 4-1. The Maple Leafs continued with their dominant display in the third period.

At 1:27 of the third, Jake McCabe's goal off Marner's assist from the right circle restored the Leafs lead to 5-1. Three minutes later, Marner scored his second of the night before Nicholas Robertson's goal stretched it for a thumping 7-1 win for the Maple Leafs.

Mitch Marner accumulated four points, while McCabe and Nylander scored three apiece. Goaltender Martin Jones made 22 saves with a .957 SV%. The Leafs have now registered four consecutive wins.

With 49 points, the Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division and face the New York Islanders on Thursday.