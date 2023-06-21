Mitch Marner and snowboarder Mark McMorris play a game of F1 23 to see who is the better driver

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mark McMorris, a three-time Olympic medalist snowboarder, took a break from their respective sports to play EA F1 2023 against each other.

Marner and McMorris took the F1 wheel in the game and competed to see who could finish a lap quicker. Marner was the first to step on the gas pedal and demonstrated his gaming skills on the F1 track, looking concentrated while taking turns on the track.

Marner also pointed out how 'insane' it would be if he actually drove on the track in real life. He completed the lap in 1 minute and 21 seconds. McMorris, on the other hand, looked more professional as a gamer than Marner and beat the Leafs' star by finishing the lap three seconds faster.

It was an incredible collaboration between the two players, much to the delight of their respective fan bases.

Mitch Marner presents the Maple Leafs jersey with F1 star Max Verstappen

Despite having a busy offseason at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner took time away from his busy offseason to attend the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal to show his love for F1.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward got the opportunity to meet up with F1 stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The meeting of these three stars was a great moment for the NHL community.

Marner's meeting with the F1 stars was filled with activities which included the Leafs demonstrating to Verstappen and Sergio Parez how to put the puck back into the net.

On Sunday, Marner also presented his Toronto Maple Leafs jersey to both drivers as a symbol of mutual respect and admiration between athletes.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hired Brad Treliving as their new general manager (GM) after firing Kyle Dubas. With Treliving on board, the Maple Leafs are expected to make some big changes this offseason, and it remains to be seen whether the changes will include breaking down of their core four.

Mitch Marner is one of the members of Core Four and has a no-move clause that kicks in on July 1.

