Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs has undisputedly held the title of "Cutest Leaf."

But in recent months, Michael Bunting has become a new challenger. Marner, who is renowned for his humorous nature, recently asserted his belief that he never really ceded his title to Bunting.

Let's explore the light-hearted discussion of Mitch Marner with CKIS-FM, where the 26-year-old has a take on his "Cutest Leaf" title.

“Yeah, it's great. I don't think he ever took that away from me," said Marner. "If I'm gonna be honest, but we'll we'll let him have that fame. I guess. We got a lot of cute guys on our team though. I don't know. So, you know, I'll take I guess I'll take honorary."

Marner added:

"It's gonna be you know, I think Reavo (Ryan Reaves) might have a competition there. He's always shirt's off after his interviews after matches. So it'll be funny to see if I think I already said he's gonna bring that to Toronto. So I'm very interested to see how our PR team is going to handle that one. But I'm excited to watch it.”

Marner made it plain that he still thinks he is the Maple Leafs' organization's reigning cuteness champion with a sly grin and a touch of friendly competition in his voice.

Fans enjoy both players for their own distinctive talents, which sparks a friendly rivalry that highlights the strong camaraderie between teammates. As the season continues, Leafs supporters will watch the friendly banter play out in anticipation of the decision on who genuinely holds the title of "Cutest Leaf."

Mitch Marner on players being removed from Maple Leafs’ group chat

Mitch Marner was asked about the removal of players from the group chat after leaving the Maple Leafs. Here's what the hockey star said:

“That is a great question. I actually haven't really looked too much into our group chat. But if they didn't remove themselves right away, I'm sure JT (John Tavares) was the one to remove them pretty quickly. So that's the captain's role. And he has to be that guy.”

Marner’s statements have indeed confused the Maple Leafs' fans, questioning the bonding between the team and its players. However, some have also justified the scenario by praising the privacy policy of the NHL team and captain, John Tavares.

