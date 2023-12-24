Mitch Marner vs William Nylander vs John Tavares: Which Leafs forward is the best trade asset in 2023-24? Taking a closer look

As the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a promising position in the Atlantic Division, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the organization. The team, currently sitting in 2nd place after 31 games, boasts a commendable record of 17 wins, 8 losses, 6 overtime losses, and a total of 40 points, signaling a high likelihood of securing a playoff spot.

However, amidst this optimism lies a pressing issue: the impending contract extensions for three key players: William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares.

The Leafs' current cap space, a meager $834,999, poses a significant challenge as Brad Treliving and management navigate the complex terrain of player contracts and team financials.

Leafs: William Nylander vs Mitch Marner vs John Tavares

Let's delve into the intricate details of each forward and assess their trade value:

How has William Nylander fared in 2023-24?

Nylander, RW, has been a standout performer with 45 points in 31 games, showcasing versatility as a right-winger.

Maple Leafs Blue Jackets Hockey

Notably, he has embarked on a remarkable 17-game point streak this season, underscoring his consistency and impact on the ice. Nylander has so far scored 16 goals with a shooting percentage of 11.9.

Signed until the end of the 2023–24 season with a cap hit of $6,962,366, Nylander's age of 28 at the contract's conclusion positions him as a valuable trade asset with considerable playing years ahead. The expectation is that Treliving will have to pay a hefty sum to secure Nylander.

How has Mitch Marner fared in 2023-24?

Marner, another right-winger, brings his skill set to the forefront with 36 points in 31 games. His impressive shooting percentage of 18.8 reflects scoring efficiency on the ice. However, Marner's contract, with a hefty cap hit of $10,903,000 until the end of the 2024–25 season, presents financial challenges.

Pittsburgh Penguins v Toronto Maple Leafs

At 28 years old, when the contract concludes, Marner's trade value remains high, but the team must carefully weigh his impact against the financial implications. The team will have to choose between Mitch and Nylander.

How has John Tavares fared in 2023-24?

Tavares, serving as the team captain, contributes 30 points in 31 games, adding leadership and experience to the roster. With a cap hit of $11,000,000 until the end of the 2024-25 season, Tavares, at 34 years old, presents a different dynamic.

Maple Leafs Blue Jackets Hockey

His extensive experience, totaling 15 NHL seasons, adds a layer of intangibles to the trade value discussion. Balancing his leadership contributions against financial considerations will be crucial for the team.

Verdict - Should the Leafs trade Marner, Nylander, or Tavares?

As the Leafs grapple with these impending contract decisions, the choice of which forward to retain and which to potentially trade becomes paramount.

According to me for now, the likelihood of Nylander remaining with the Leafs is high and the same goes for Marner. To me, it seems Tavares should likely be the one to leave the Leafs core four and a new captain should take over the team's reigns.

Tavares is one of the best in the league, no doubt but Treliving will have to think for the future. Moreover, Auston is untouchable because of his goalscoring and the contract he signed recently. Readers can stay tuned for the latest updates.