"Monahan and Caufield need to practice their shootout": Montreal Canadiens' loss to Golden Knights has fans questioning stars abilities

In a thrilling Monday night showdown at T-Mobile Arena, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a 3-2 shootout defeat against the red-hot Vegas Golden Knights. The outcome extended the Golden Knights' impressive point streak to 10 games while leaving Canadiens fans pondering the abilities of their star players.

Paul Cotter and William Carrier found the back of the net for Vegas, and Adin Hill's 37-save performance in goal solidified the win for the home team. On the other side, Sean Monahan and Nick Suzuki managed to score for Montreal, with goaltender Sam Montembeault making 24 saves in the losing effort.

The Montreal Canadiens, at 5-2-2, have shown flashes of promise this season, boasting a 4-1-1 record in their past six games. However, the loss to the Golden Knights, who are now 9-0-1, has raised questions among fans about the consistency and abilities of their star players:

As the season progresses, the Montreal Canadiens will undoubtedly look to their key figures to step up and ensure they remain contenders in the highly competitive NHL. While a single loss does not define a team's season, it serves as a reminder that every point matters, and fans will be watching closely to see how the Canadiens respond in the games to come.

Golden Knights outlast Montreal Canadiens in thrilling shootout showdown

The Vegas Golden Knights extended their impressive point streak to 10 games with the shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The game's early momentum favored Vegas, with Paul Cotter opening the scoring with a power-play goal at 15:06 in the first period. His shot from the right circle took a fortuitous deflection off Mike Matheson's stick before finding the back of the net.

However, the Canadiens showed resilience in the second period, as Sean Monahan swiftly equalized with a short-handed goal at 5:38. Adin Hill's errant pass gifted Monahan an open net after a goalie dive, tying the game 1-1.

Vegas responded late in the second period, with William Carrier capitalizing on a delayed penalty, tapping in a backhand pass from Chandler Stephenson, taking the Golden Knights to a 2-1 lead.

As tensions mounted in the third period, Nick Suzuki delivered for Montreal, knotting the score at 2-2 at 15:42.

With the game deadlocked, Jack Eichel had a chance to seal the victory for Vegas with a penalty shot in overtime, but Sam Montembeault's left pad stood firm, denying Eichel's attempt.

The game ultimately went to a shootout, where Vegas secured the win, leaving fans with an unforgettable night of hockey.