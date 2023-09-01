In the world of sports, the story of Jacob Fowler, the Montreal Canadiens' 69th pick in the 2023 draft, is inspiring. His journey to the NHL is a testament to resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in his abilities.

Fowler's words resonate with anyone who has faced doubt and rejection. He recalls sitting with his family, dressed in a shirt and tie, watching hours of drafts pass by without his name appearing on the screen.

"To never see your name pop up on that screen is a pretty crappy feeling," he admitted.

It was a moment that fueled the fire within him.

Despite winning numerous championships and awards in his youth, Fowler went undrafted by all 16 teams. But he refused to be discouraged. He used every game as an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong.

"You messed with the wrong guy," he declared.

The pinnacle of his determination came when he won the award for goalie of the year in a league that initially had no interest in him.

"That feeling sticks with me every day," Fowler stated.

He emphasized his desire to never let any organization regret not taking a chance on him.

Fowler's story serves as a powerful reminder that talent and perseverance can overcome adversity. As he takes to the ice for the Montreal Canadiens, he carries with him the burning desire to teach the teams that passed on him a lesson they won't soon forget.

Montreal Canadiens' goaltending future shines bright

Jacob's rise in the Montreal Canadiens' prospect pool is nothing short of impressive. His accolades from a brilliant season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms, including a Clark Cup championship and playoff MVP award, speak volumes about his potential.

Fowler's technical prowess and solid toolkit set him apart as one of the top goaltenders in the '23 Draft class. While he may not possess extreme athleticism, his strong movements, impeccable positioning, and a 6'2" frame make him a formidable presence in the net. He's not flashy, but his competitiveness and ability to consistently keep pucks out of the net are invaluable traits.

Heading to Boston College for the 2023-24 season, Fowler will face tougher competition, further honing his skills for the professional stage. Although his NHL debut might be a few seasons away, he's poised to become a potential starter for the Canadiens. Jacob Fowler is a rising star who could play a vital role in the Montreal Canadiens' future success.