David Reinbacher, the No.5 overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL draft, has won hearts after his recent gesture toward a fan went viral on Reddit.

One of Reinbacher's female fans gifted him a book of comments for him, and the Montreal Canadiens No.5 pick was stunned as he kept saying, "WOW".

The reaction from Reinbacher was a wholesome moment for the young fan, who looked happy as both of them later ended up with a selfie together. It was a moment of joy for the fan, who will remember this moment forever.

And for Reinbacher, it's just the beginning of understanding and appreciating what the players mean to their fans. The book's comments would've surely inspired Reinbacher. The book of comments is titled:

"Go Habs Go!! For you David from the fans"

What makes David Reinbacher an upcoming top defenseman?

Reinbacher is an 18-year-old defenseman from Austria. He began his professional career with the EHC Kloten of the Swiss League during 2021-22, the second-highest tier professional league in Switzerland.

For the 2022-23 season, Reinbacher played in the National League, the top-tier professional hockey league in Switzerland. As time passed, Reunbacher further honed skills which wad enough to attract the attention of the scouts from North America.

In the 2023 NHL draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected David Reinbacher as the No.5 overall pick. He became the highest-ever drafted player from Austria. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-2 and weighing 187 pounds, Reinbacher possesses both size and skill.

His ability to contribute offensively, particularly at such a young age, has set him apart from his peers. Scouts have taken note of his knack for generating points from the blue line.

The selection of Reinbacher by the Montreal Canadiens adds to the team's defensive depth. It also presents an exciting opportunity for the young Austrian to make his mark in the league.

Reinbacher is going to be one of the most exciting players to watch from the class of the 2023 draft. Fans can expect him to see for the first time in the NHL during the Montreal Canadiens' opening game of the 2023-24 season against their arch-rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Wednesday, October 11.

