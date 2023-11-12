Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault addresses contract extension reports

Montreal Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault has confirmed the reported contract extension talks with the organisation. The 27-year-old goaltender, currently on an expiring two-year deal with the Canadiens, is one step closer to solidifying his future with the team.

Montembeault's journey to becoming a key figure in the Canadiens' goaltending lineup is a story of resilience and opportunity. The Canadiens claimed the Quebec native in October 2021 after the Florida Panthers placed him on waivers. Following an injury to starting goaltender Jake Allen, Montembeault stepped into the spotlight, making 46 starts for the Canadiens and earning a two-year extension.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, a reliable source on all things hockey, reported on Hockey Night in Canada that the Canadiens are actively pursuing a contract extension for Montembeault.

"I do think Montreal is taking a real run at getting Samuel Montembeault signed," Friedman said

In 7 games of the current season, Montembeault boasts a 2.89 goals-against average and a solid 0.905 save percentage, solidifying his case for a contract extension.

Addressing the contract extension talks, Montembeault confirmed ongoing talks and his desire to continue with the team, saying:

As the goaltender's future with the team hangs in the balance, the hockey community eagerly awaits further developments, keen to witness whether Montembeault will ink a new chapter in his career with the Montreal Canadiens.

Sam Montembeault's Impactful Journey with the Montreal Canadiens

Since joining the Montreal Canadiens in October 2021, Sam Montembeault's journey has been nothing short of a roller coaster. Initially claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers, he made a strong impression in his debut preseason game, despite a 6–2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montembeault's role evolved with the absence of Carey Price due to a knee injury, becoming the primary backup to Jake Allen.

Elevated to the starting position in January 2022 due to Allen's injury, Montembeault made history, becoming the first Canadiens goaltender with consecutive games of 48 saves or more. His stellar performance earned him the title of Player of the Month for January.

Heading into the 2022–23 season as Allen's backup, Montembeault seized his opportunities, especially during a notable stretch in January. The debate about his potential as the team's main goaltender intensified. Despite a shared starting role with Allen, Montembeault finished as a runner-up for the team's player of the year.