The Montreal Canadiens have caught the attention of many NHL enthusiasts with their recent move to sign Cole Caufield. NHL YouTube channel "Johnny Hawkey" made a bold prediction concerning the Canadiens' decision to secure Cole Caufield. Caufield will provide his services through a long-term, eight-year contract.

Hawkey predicts that the signing will play a crucial role in the Montreal Canadiens' journey toward capturing the Stanley Cup. He elaborates on the significance of this deal and its potential implications for the team's future success.

He firmly believes that the impact of Caufield and Suzuki's deals will be the catalyst for the team's ultimate triumph. Hawkey's unwavering confidence in these contracts underscores the magnitude of this signing for the Canadiens' future prospects.

In a resounding proclamation, Hawkey boldly states,

"Mark my words, the Montreal Canadiens are going to win a Stanley Cup because of these two contracts."

The rumors of a Caufield contract were indeed true, and the young talent is set to earn $7.85 million over a period of eight years. The revelation brings relief to those, including Hawkey, who were concerned about a short-term 'bridge deal'. The financial arrangement ensures that the Montreal Canadiens will not face a situation akin to Matthew Tkachuk or Auston Matthews in the future.

He said:

"There will be no Matthew could chuck situation or even Austin Matthews situation with Cole Caulfield, he is locked up. And the fact that the Habs have Suzuki and Caufield both under 8 million is absolute madness in today's NHL."

The financial aspect of the Caufield signing is particularly intriguing to Johnny Hawkey. With both Caufield and Nick Suzuki earning less than $8 million, the Canadiens have managed to secure two franchise cornerstones without breaking the bank.

Hawkey believes it has given more room to the Montreal Canadiens

Hawkey emphasizes the importance of such financial management in today's NHL, as it allows teams to allocate resources to other key positions. This strategic maneuvering enables the Canadiens to have the financial flexibility. This is important to acquire top-flight goaltenders, solid defensemen, and skilled forwards to complement their young stars.

He further said:

"If you're managing to get great deals like this, you have so much more money leftover when you need a top flight goaltender when you need more defensemen that are really good when you need wingers or extra good forwards to play with these guys."

In awe of the genius behind the deal, Hawkey credits Montreal Canadiens' general manager, Kent Hughes, for pulling off a remarkable feat.

Poll : 0 votes