Montreal Canadiens Injury Report ft. Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle & more

After finishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division last year with 31 wins in 82 games, the Montreal Canadiens made significant roster adjustments, giving fans hope for a better performance this season. However, it turns out the Canadiens are still struggling to win games.

In their last three games, they have managed to win just one, placing them in fifth position within the same division. In their most recent game against the Wild, they suffered a 5-2 loss, showing that the team is struggling at both ends, in defense and offense.

Prior to that, they won 3-2 against the Blackhawks but suffered a 5-6 loss to the Maple Leafs. Injuries have plagued their roster, which could be one major reason for their struggles. Let's take a look at the injured Canadiens players.

Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach sidelined with knee injury

Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach's promising start to the 2023-24 season came to an abrupt halt as he suffered a devastating knee injury. Dach tore both his right ACL and MCL, injuries that will require season-ending surgery.

Dach had shown early promise in the two games he played, contributing two assists. The 22-year-old was undoubtedly eager to make his mark on the ice, but his hopes were dashed by this unfortunate setback.

As the Canadiens gear up for the rest of the season, they will have to do so without one of their key players. Dach's absence is a significant blow to the team, as he was expected to play a pivotal role in their campaign.

The timing of the surgery remains crucial, as it may determine whether Dach can be ready for the upcoming training camp in September. The Canadiens have not officially disclosed a timeline for his return, leaving fans and the organization in suspense. The uncertainty surrounding his recovery adds an element of intrigue to the team's future prospects.

Montreal Canadiens blue-liner Kaiden Guhle sidelined with upper-body injury

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle finds himself on the sidelines due to an upper-body injury, as reported by Eric Engels of Sportsnet. Guhle's injury occurred during Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild, leaving fans and the team with uncertainty regarding the duration of his absence.

In the game against the Wild, Guhle was forced to exit due to an upper-body injury, raising concerns about the impact his absence will have on the Canadiens' defensive lineup. With no clear timeline provided for his return, the team and its supporters are left anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.

The Canadiens are now faced with the challenge of filling the void left by Guhle's absence. It appears that Justin Barron is the likely candidate to step into the lineup if he is unavailable for the upcoming game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens' Chris Wideman sidelined indefinitely with back injury

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Chris Wideman is sidelined indefinitely due to a back injury. Last season, he contributed six assists and accrued 81 penalty minutes in 46 games. Once he's back to full health, Wideman is expected to add depth to the Canadiens' defensive lineup.