Montreal Canadiens make important decision regarding David Reinbacher's NHL future

In a recent announcement by the Montreal Canadiens, an important decision regarding the NHL future of promising young defenseman David Reinbacher has been made. The team revealed that Reinbacher would be loaned back to Switzerland's HC Kloten, marking a significant move in the player's development.

The Canadiens tweeted,

"The Canadiens have loaned J. Dobes, R. Kidney, S. Farrell and W. Trudeau to the Laval Rocket while D. Reinbacher has been loaned to the HC Kloten in Switzerland."

Gord Miller, TSN NHL and International Hockey Commentator, hailed this decision by the Canadiens great,

"Great decision by the Canadiens on David Reinbacher, who will get big minutes for EHC Kloten in Switzerland’s top league, try to help Austria win promotion in the WJC D1A in early December and play in the Men’s World Championship next May. A good development year for him."

This decision came after Reinbacher participated in a preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where the 18-year-old Austrian defenseman showcased his skills on the ice. During the game, he logged an impressive 16 minutes and 27 seconds of ice time and partnered with fellow prospect Kaiden Guhle, who scored the Canadiens' only goal of the match.

Head coach Martin St. Louis praised Reinbacher's poise and maturity on the ice, hinting at the young defenseman's potential in the NHL. However, despite the positive impression, the Canadiens have opted for a different development path for the young defenseman compared to their approach with forward Juraj Slafkovsky, last year's first overall pick.

Jeff Gorton on David Reinbacher's development

The decision to loan Reinbacher doesn't come as a surprise, especially considering comments made by Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens' executive vice-president of hockey operations, before the start of training camp.

Gorton emphasized the importance of assessing Reinbacher's progress day by day and making the best decision for his development. While not ruling out any possibilities, Gorton hinted that Reinbacher would likely return to Europe to gain more experience.

This loan to HC Kloten represents a strategic move to provide Reinbacher with substantial playing time in Switzerland's top league, allowing him to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience.

Additionally, Reinbacher will have the opportunity to represent Austria in the IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1A and potentially make his mark in the Men's World Championship next May.

Fans and hockey enthusiasts will be keeping a close eye on Reinbacher's journey, hopeful that this developmental move will set the stage for a promising NHL career in the future.