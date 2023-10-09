Montreal Canadiens projected starting roster for opening night game against Toronto Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens concluded their preseason with a 6-4 win against the Senators in Ottawa. Their next game is set for Wednesday night in Toronto, marking the start of the 2023-24 regular season against the Maple Leafs.

However, there are lingering uncertainties about the final roster of 23 players.

Montreal Canadiens roster

Forward lines

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Josh Anderson

Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Juraj Slafkovsky

Rafael Harvey-Pinard - Sean Monahan - Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia - Jake Evans - Jesse Ylonen

Defensive lines

Kaiden Guhle - Mike Matheson

Jordan Harris - David Savard

Arber Xhekaj - Johnathan Kovacevic

Carey Price and Christian Dvorak will be moved to Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) once the opening day roster is officially submitted to the league on Monday.

More on Montreal Canadiens' strategy this season

The Montreal Canadiens are entering the new NHL season with a focus on growth and progress in their ongoing rebuild. After finishing last in the NHL two seasons ago and ranking 28th last year, the organization is looking to continue moving in the right direction.

Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, emphasized,

“It’s the growth, it’s getting better, it’s getting better as a team. It’s all these young players — where are their ceilings? We’re trying to find out who’s going to be here as we get to that next level.”

Captain Nick Suzuki and star player Cole Caufield lead a youthful Canadiens lineup, with several players entering their second NHL season. Caufield, who had a strong performance last year before a shoulder injury, is back to full fitness. However, the Atlantic Division poses a tough challenge with strong teams like Tampa Bay, Boston, Toronto, and Florida.

The days of relying solely on Carey Price in goal are over, as Samuel Montembeault and Jake Allen are set to take on the goaltending duties.

While the expectations of making the playoffs may be tempered given the rebuilding phase, players like Suzuki are determined to aim high and compete for the Stanley Cup. The team recognizes the importance of starting the season strong and improving their standings early.

The Canadiens are also keeping an eye on young prospects like Juraj Slafkovsky, who is expected to bounce back in his second year, and Kirby Dach, who showed promise last season. The addition of Alex Newhook and veteran forward Tanner Pearson further bolsters the roster.

As the season kicks off with a rivalry game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Montreal Canadiens are eager to continue their journey of growth and development with hopes of a brighter future.