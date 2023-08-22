NHL makes major decision on future of Canadiens prospect accused of taking, distributing explicit photo without consent

In a dramatic turn of events, Logan Mailloux, a prospect within the Montreal Canadiens organization, has been granted the "green light" to play in the NHL despite allegations of misconduct.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in Mailloux's tumultuous journey, which has been shrouded in controversy since July 17, 2021.

The intrigue surrounding Mailloux's situation was ignited by a tweet from NHL insider Renaud Lavoie, who announced that the young prospect had been given the go-ahead by the NHL to join the Montreal Canadiens when the time comes. This news comes as a conclusion to a chapter of speculation about Mailloux's future in the league.

NHL insider Renaud Lavoie tweeted:

"Hearing from multiple sources that Logan Mailloux received the green light from the NHL to play for the @CanadiensMTL when his time will come. So this is the end of all speculations regarding his future."

The controversy began when multiple NHL teams chose to place Logan Mailloux on their "do not draft" lists. This decision stemmed from allegations that Mailloux had been charged in Sweden for his involvement in taking and distributing an offensive photo without the subject's consent. These accusations emerged during a consensual sexual encounter between Mailloux, then a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old woman.

The investigative report from Sweden's North Region Police Authority detailed the incident, alleging that Mailloux took a photo of the woman during a sexual act and later shared it with his teammates through a group chat on Snapchat. Additionally, he reportedly provided a screenshot of the woman's online profile, including her photo, first name, and age.

As a result of these actions, Mailloux faced charges of defamation and offensive photography. Ultimately, he was issued a criminal injunction and ordered to pay a fine of 14,300 Swedish krona (approximately $1,650), thus avoiding a court trial.

NHL teams had placed Canadiens' Logan Mailloux on their 'do not draft' lists

The controversy surrounding Mailloux's actions reverberated across the NHL, leading to significant repercussions for his career prospects. Several teams, including the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs, made the decision not to draft him.

Even during interviews, Mailloux remained untouched by six teams. Still, Despite the unfavorable situation, Mailloux was drafted 31st overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Amid these developments, discussions regarding Mailloux's status elicited a range of responses from NHL teams.