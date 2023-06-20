Montreal Canadiens sign Sean Monahan to a 1-year contract extension

Sean Monahan will remain a Montreal Canadien.

On Tuesday morning, the Canadiens announced on social media they have re-signed Monahan to a one-year, $1.985 million extension. Monahan was a pending unrestricted free agent, who could have gone to free agency on July 1.

According to NHL reporter Chris Johnston, the deal also includes a games played bonus of $15,000, so it could ultimately be worth $2M total.

Monahan was acquired by the Canadiens along with a 2025 first-round pick last August from the Calgary Flames for future considerations as Calgary looked to create cap space to sign Nazem Kadri.

With the Canadiens, Monahan played in 25 games and recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points but dealt with injuries all season. He was finishing his seven-year, $44.625 million contract he signed with Calgary in 2016 that carried an AAV of $6.375 million.

Monahan was drafted sixth overall in 2013 by the Flames and played nine seasons with Calgary. In his NHL career, he has played in 681 games and has recorded 218 goals and 261 assists for 479 career points.

The re-signing of Sean Monahan comes just a few weeks after Montreal signed Cole Caufield to an eight-year extension as general manager Kent Hughes has gotten to work before July 1.

Sean Monahan latest move from Montreal Canadiens

Although Montreal failed to make the playoffs last season, the hope for Canadiens fans is they will be competitive this season. Along with signing Monahan and Caufield, they also re-signed Michael Pezzetta to a contract extension and Caufield says he has a lot of faith in this group.

"It's obviously a pretty big part of it. I think the way this organization is going, the plan that's intact, all that stuff that just makes a lot of sense. I love being [in Montreal]," Caufield said. "It's a second home, first home - whatever you want to call it - for me.

"So, I'm excited to be here long term. I think it puts my family in a good place as well, so all those things kind of went into this final number and years, and I'm very excited and very lucky to be a part of the Montreal Canadiens for a long time."

Currently, the Montreal Canadiens will be picking fifth overall and 31st overall in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Montreal currently has just Jonathan Drouin, Denis Gurianov, Alex Belzile and Chris Tierney as pending free agents after re-signing Sean Monahan.

Poll : Do you like the re-signing of Sean Monahan? Yes No 0 votes