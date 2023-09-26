Montreal Canadiens superfan Danick visited a fortune teller for a prediction on Habs' 2023-24 season

Montreal Canadiens fans are known for their unwavering passion and dedication to their beloved team. From the iconic "Go Habs Go!" chants echoing through the Bell Centre to the sea of bleu-blanc-rouge jerseys adorning the streets of Montreal, the Canadiens' faithful are a special breed.

But one fan, in particular, took his devotion to the next level by seeking the guidance of a fortune teller to predict the outcome of the Canadiens' 2023-24 season.

In a recent public gathering of Habs fans, Danick, a die-hard supporter, openly shared his unique experience. With enthusiasm and a hint of mystery, Danick told fellow fans that he had visited a fortune teller, parting with $80 for a 30-minute session. Naturally, the curiosity of those around him was piqued, and they eagerly inquired about the fortune teller's revelations.

Amid the crowd's anticipation, Danick unveiled the prediction that he had received during his mystical encounter. With a glimmer of hope in his eyes, he declared:

"She told me that we were gonna lift the Stanley Cup."

Expand Tweet

The reaction from the fellow Canadiens faithful was a mix of excitement, optimism and perhaps a touch of skepticism.

Montreal Canadiens' long Stanley Cup drought

The Stanley Cup is the ultimate prize in the world of professional hockey, and the Montreal Canadiens have a storied history, having won it 24 times, the most in NHL history. However, recent seasons have seen the team face challenges and rebuild for future success.

The Montreal Canadiens last lifted the coveted Stanley Cup in the 1992-93 season, and fans have been longing for a return to those glory days. The franchise's rich history and passionate fan base keep hope alive for another championship run.

While fortune tellers and predictions may be taken with a grain of salt, they can serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for fans and players. The unwavering support of fans like Danick is commendable considering the positive mood they set for this year's Stanley Cup run.

As the 2023-24 NHL season unfolds, Montreal Canadiens fans will be eagerly watching and cheering for their team, fueled by the optimism and bold prediction of one devoted superfan. While the outcome remains uncertain, the spirit of the Habs faithful will undoubtedly burn as brightly as ever, lighting the way for their beloved team's journey on the ice.

After all, in the world of hockey, anything is possible, and dreams of lifting the Stanley Cup are what keep fans coming back year after year.