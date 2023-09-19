Montreal Canadiens trade Casey DeSmith to Canucks in exchange for winger

Montreal Canadiens have traded goaltender Casey DeSmith to Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Tanner Pearson. Pearson was recently activated from the team's LTIR list after returning a broken hand injury in November 2022.

Montreal Canadiens strengthen their blue line with Tanner Pearson's addition. The Habs had many goalie options in their lineup and were expected to trade some of those pieces. The Habs decided to go with Casey DeSmith.

Expand Tweet

The trade also includes Vancouver's 2025 third-round pick going to Montreal.

After spending five season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Casey DeSmith was traded to Habs in a three-team trade including the Penguins, Canadiens and Sharks.

In the 2022-23 season, DeSmith played in 38 games. He had a 3.17 GAA, .905 SV% and conceded 109 goals.

Tanner Pearson suffered a broken hand on November 9th in a game against the Montreal Canadiens. The winger faced multiple setbacks due to complications regarding his surgery.

Pearson recently took part in an unofficial Vancouver Canucks skate which was his first public appearance in a hockey rink since the injury last year.