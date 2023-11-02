Montreal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Nov 2nd 2023

The Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens are set to face off in an exciting NHL matchup at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 2, at 10:00 PM ET. Hockey fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

The Montreal Canadiens are in the midst of a three-game road trip and opened this journey with a competitive performance against the top-ranked Golden Knights, ultimately losing 3-2 in a shootout.

Montreal Canadiens preview

Montreal has been a pleasant surprise early in the season, exceeding expectations. The team, in the midst of a rebuilding phase, wasn't initially pegged as a playoff contender.

However, their 2-0-1 record in their last three games suggests they are a squad with potential. Their resilience and ability to compete with strong opponents like the Golden Knights show that they are a team on the rise.

Arizona Coyotes preview

On the other side of the ice, the Arizona Coyotes are beginning a three-game homestand with this game. They've had limited home games this season, playing only three and managing a 2-1 record. Notably, they secured impressive wins against the Ducks and delivered a dominating 8-1 victory against the Blackhawks on Monday.

While the Coyotes are expected to be near the bottom of the NHL standings this season, they are not to be underestimated. They possess skilled players who are capable of delivering surprising wins.

One of the standout moments of their season so far was a road victory against the Devils, which demonstrates their potential to challenge even on the road.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Here, we've listed the projected starting goalie for today's NHL game against Coyotes.

Forwards

COLE CAUFIELD NICK SUZUKI RAFAEL HARVEY-PINARD JOSH ANDERSON ALEX NEWHOOK JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY TANNER PEARSON SEAN MONAHAN BRENDAN GALLAGHER JESSE YLONEN JAKE EVANS MICHAEL PEZZETTA

Defenceman

MICHAEL MATHESON DAVID SAVARD JORDAN HARRIS JOHNATHAN KOVACEVIC ARBER XHEKAJ JUSTIN BARRON

Goalies

JAKE ALLEN SAMUEL MONTEMBEAULT

Arizona Coyotes projected lines

Here we've listed the projected lines for the Arizona Coyotes in today's game. Connor Ingram will be the starting goalie for Coyotes today.

Forwards

CLAYTON KELLER BARRETT HAYTON NICK SCHMALTZ MICHAEL CARCONE LOGAN COOLEY ALEXANDER KERFOOT MATIAS MACCELLI NICK BJUGSTAD LAWSON CROUSE LIAM O'BRIEN JACK MCBAIN TRAVIS BOYD

Defenceman

J.J. MOSER MATHEW DUMBA JUUSO VALIMAKI TRAVIS DERMOTT SEAN DURZI TROY STECHER

Goalies

CONNOR INGRAM KAREL VEJMELKA

Montreal Canadiens vs Arizona Coyotes Odds and Predictions

In the Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes showdown, the odds favor the Coyotes as the favorites at -130, while the Canadiens enter as underdogs at +108, with an over/under line set at 6.5.

Recent performances reveal that Arizona faced a tough 4-3 overtime loss against the Anaheim Ducks on November 1, while Montreal put up a valiant fight in its latest game, narrowly losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout.

The moneyline suggests that the Coyotes are expected to clinch the victory in what promises to be a competitive matchup.