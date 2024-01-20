Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 20th 2024

The Eastern Conference is set for an intriguing clash as the first-place Boston Bruins (27-8-9) prepare to host the 13th-place Montreal Canadiens (19-19-7) at TD Garden on Saturday, Jan. 20.

TV channel list and live streaming Options

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action live on NESN or stream it for free on Fubo.

Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins game preview

The Montreal Canadiens enter the game aiming to rebound from a recent setback, having had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Ottawa Senators.

Despite the 6-2 loss, Montreal remains determined to secure a win against the Bruins and claim its third victory in the past four games. Scoring an average of 2.69 goals per game, the Canadiens will look to capitalize on the offensive talents of players such as Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta, who contributed to their last game with a goal each.

Defensively, the Montreal Canadiens have faced challenges, allowing an average of 3.38 goals per game. In their previous outing, they surrendered six goals and will need a stronger effort to overcome the formidable Bruins. Goaltender Cayden Primeau, with a 4-5-1 record in 10 games, will play a crucial role in the team's defensive strategy, aiming to improve his 3.32 GAA and .900 save percentage.

The injury status of Josh Anderson (Lower Body) adds an element of uncertainty to the Canadiens' lineup.

On the other side, the Boston Bruins are riding a wave of momentum, having secured three consecutive victories after a three-game losing streak. Eager to maintain their winning streak, they face the Canadiens with hopes of securing their fourth straight win.

Boston has been impressive offensively, averaging 3.34 goals per game, a potency showcased in its last game where it netted five goals on 31 shots.

David Pastrnak led the charge for the Bruins in the previous game with a hat trick, supported by contributions from Jake DeBrusk and Jakub Lauko. Defensively, Boston has been solid, allowing an average of 2.61 goals per game. In its last outing, it limited its opponents to just two goals, and replicating that effort will be crucial in securing another victory.

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman, with a 14-3-7 record in 25 games, boasts a 2.37 GAA and a .923 save percentage, providing a reliable presence between the pipes for the Bruins. The injury status of Brandon Carlo (Upper Body) and Matthew Poitras (Shoulder) adds an element of uncertainty to Boston's lineup.

Montreal Canadiens vs Boston Bruins: Head to Head

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have faced each other 79 times till date. With an average of 5.4 goals per match, the teams displayed competitive performances.

The Boston Bruins secured 42 wins, including five in overtime, while the Montreal Canadiens achieved 37 victories, with six in overtime. The goal averages per match stand at 2.9 for the Bruins and 2.5 for the Canadiens.