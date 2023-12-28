Montreal Canadiens vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 28th 2023

The stage is set for an exciting conference matchup as the Carolina Hurricanes (18-13-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) gear up to host the Montreal Canadiens (15-13-5, 13th) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Game preview

The Canadiens have faced offensive struggles throughout the season, averaging only 2.79 goals per game. However, recent performances suggest a turning point, with an impressive 16 goals scored in the past four games. Leading the charge is the dynamic duo of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who have notched an impressive 18 goals and 36 assists to propel the top line.

Contributors like Sean Monahan, Brendan Gallagher and Juraj Slafkovsky have combined for 18 goals and 26 assists. Additionally, defenseman Mike Matheson has chipped in five goals and 19 assists from the blue line.

Carolina Hurricanes Game preview

The Hurricanes have faced a challenging season despite a commendable offensive output of 3.24 goals per game. The top line, led by Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, has been a bright spot, accounting for 22 goals and 34 assists.

However, the team's success extends beyond the first line, with players like Seth Jarvis, Michael Bunting and Teuvo Teravainen combining for an impressive 31 goals and 37 assists. The defensive contributions are not to be overlooked, as defenseman Brady Skjei has added six goals and 15 assists.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Head to Head

Over 44 games played until today, the Carolina Hurricanes have secured 23 wins, while the Montreal Canadiens have notched 21 victories. There have been no draws recorded in the 44 games. The Carolina Hurricanes have achieved 3 wins in overtime (OT) situations, while the Montreal Canadiens have not secured any OT victories. In shootout (PS) scenarios, the Hurricanes have 4 wins and 2 losses, while the Canadiens have 2 wins and 4 losses. The average number of goals per match for the Hurricanes is 2.6, and for the Canadiens, it is slightly higher at 2.7, resulting in an overall average of 5.3 goals per game.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Prediction

With favorable odds of -263, the Carolina Hurricanes are strongly favored to win against the Montreal Canadiens, who stand as the underdogs with odds of +215.

Carolina has recently won 5-2 on the road over the Nashville Predators on Dec. 27. Montreal's 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 22, while commendable, positions them as challengers. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Canadiens vs Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Hurricanes to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score: Yes.