Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 17th 2024

Hockey fans are gearing up for an exciting matchup as the New Jersey Devils (22-16-3, 12th in Eastern Conference) prepare to host the Montreal Canadiens (18-18-7, 13th in Eastern Conference) at the Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

TV channel list and live streaming Options

For fans eager to catch the action, the game will be broadcast on MSG, with a live stream option available on Fubo for those looking to watch for free.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

The Canadiens are in a precarious position this season, as their offense has been slow to score. With an average of just 2.70 goals per game, and with nine goals in their last four games, the team desperately needs to improve its scoring rate. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have been doing the heavy lifting with 25 goals and 43 assists between them, but no other part of offense has found their groove.

The defensive problems are also clear, including a dismal 3.35 goals per game allowed. Although Johnathan Kovacevic and Mike Matheson have contributed immensely and goaltender Samuel Montembeault has done well with a .909 save percentage and a 2.89 goals-against average. The rest of the defense remains an issue.

On the other side, the Devils’ offense has shown signs of improvement despite their challenging season. Having averaged 3.46 goals per game, the team has achieved results. Players such as Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli have scored 32 goals and made 43 assists.

The defensive woes continue to plague the Devils, who are still conceding an average of 3.49 goals per contest. Colin Miller and Kevin Bahl have given some stability but the rest of the defensive unit has not found it easy. Goaltender Vitek Vanecek has a .882 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens vs New Jersey Devils: Head to Head

The New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens engaged in 49 intense hockey games to date. The average of 5.6 goals per match underscores their offensive power.

The Devils secured 27 wins, including two in overtime and two in shootouts, while enduring 22 losses and three shootout defeats. The Canadiens, with 22 victories, displayed resilience with five overtime and three shootout wins. The goal-scoring dynamics reveal the Devils' slightly higher average of three goals per match compared to the Canadiens' 2.7.