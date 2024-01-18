Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 18th 2024

The upcoming clash between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators promises to be an exciting one on January 18th, 2024, at the Canadian Tire Centre, scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM ET.

Expand Tweet

Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV

Hockey fans can catch the live action on TSN2, providing an excellent opportunity for fans to witness the showdown on television.

Live Streaming:

For those who prefer online streaming, ESPN+ and FUBO offer live streaming options, with FUBO even providing a free trial for interested viewers.

Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

As the Montreal Canadiens face the Senators, the spotlight is on the struggles of the Montreal team throughout the season. With an offensive performance that has left much to be desired, scoring only 2.70 goals per game, the Canadiens find themselves in a challenging position.

Despite notable contributions from Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Sean Monahan, who have combined for 36 goals and 57 assists, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties.

The team's defensive challenges are evident, allowing an average of 3.35 goals per game. While Johnathan Kovacevic and Mike Matheson have contributed defensively, the unit as a whole has struggled, making it easy for opponents to find opportunities.

Ottawa Senators: Game Preview

On the other side of the ice, the Ottawa Senators have had their own share of challenges, despite a more potent offense averaging 3.33 goals per game. Claude Giroux and Tim Stutzle lead the charge with 20 goals and 56 assists, supported by the likes of Brady Tkachuk, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Drake Batherson.

The Senators' defense, however, has been a cause for concern, allowing an average of 3.77 goals per game, with a recent string of 17 goals in their last four games. While Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub have made defensive contributions, the unit as a whole has struggled to contain opponents.

Head to Head games between the two teams

The Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens have squared off in 105 games to date, averaging 5.8 goals per match. The Senators boast 55 wins to the Canadiens' 50, with both teams sharing a close record of victories and losses.

In overtime, the Senators secured 14 wins to the Canadiens' eight, while shootouts saw the Senators triumph five times to the Canadiens' four. The average goals per match stand at three for the Senators and 2.9 for the Canadiens.